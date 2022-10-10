Gary Cohen rips Mets’ Joe Musgrove check: ‘Smacked of desperation’

Gary Cohen didn’t mince words when giving his thoughts about Buck Showalter opting to check Joe Musgrove’s ears for a banned substance.

The Mets manager asked the umpires to do just that in the bottom of the sixth inning as Musgrove had allowed just one hit with the Padres leading 4-0 at the time. Musgrove’s spin rates were way up from their norm and chatter started on social media about his ears appearing shinier than normal. The check did not go far as Musgrove was cleared and allowed to stay in the game, an eventual 6-0 win in Game 3 of the wild-card series that ended the Mets’ season at Citi Field on Sunday.

Cohen, who was not calling the game with it being on ESPN, did not agree one bit with Showalter asking for Musgrove to be checked in that situation.

“Let me phrase this the right way,” Cohen, the Mets television voice, said on the SNY postgame show. “Buck Showalter is completely in his rights to ask the umpires to check a pitcher for foreign substances. It’s up to umpires then to decide whether it’s an appropriate thing to do.

Gary Cohen wasn’t a fan of the Mets’ decision. Charles Wenzelberg/ N.Y. Post (2), SNY

“I thought that considering the circumstances, 4-0, sixth inning, season on the line, it smacked of desperation and it was fairly embarrassing I thought for Buck to do that in that spot. It was not necessary. As it turned out, Musgrove was not cheating. If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right and Buck wasn’t right.”

Whether Showalter truly believed Musgrove was cheating or if it was some gamesmanship to get him out of sync, the move didn’t work and the Mets are headed into the offseason.