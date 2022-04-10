Gary Cohen panicked as headset went dead during Mets broadcast

Gary Cohen was panicking, and Keith Hernandez had no clue what was going on.

In the fifth inning of the Mets’ victory over the Nationals Saturday night, the play-by-play announcer’s headset went dead, and he couldn’t hear anything. Hernandez was so focused on the game he didn’t realize until he turned to see Cohen searching for a headset that worked.

“What’s going on up here? Gare?” Hernandez said.

“My headset just went out, Keith,” Cohen responded. “It went dark.”

“I thought it was an earthquake,” Hernandez said.

The third man of the team, Ron Darling, began laughing.

“We were just watching you … flail and try to find the new box up here,” Darling said. “I’m a little traumatized after watching what you just went through.”

SNY showed a replay of Cohen searching for a new headset, Darling trying to help him and Hernandez being unaware for the most part until glancing over and being in shock.

Gary Cohen (r.), Ron Darling (c.) and Keith Hernandez (l.) during Saturday’s Mets broadcast on SNY. SNY

“I’m totally unaware,” Hernandez joked as the three watched the clip.

“It’s like something out of a Charlie Chaplin movie,” Cohen added.