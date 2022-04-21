Gary Cohen bashes Yankees in viral clip from Mets broadcast

Wait, did he mean to say that?

During the 6th inning of Thursday’s matinee game between the Mets and the San Francisco Giants, Gary Cohen thought he was muted.

The announcer was attempting to kick the broadcast to SNY’s Sal Licata back in the studio for a game break and a highlight or two.

The attempt was unsuccessful. Cohen, unaware that Licata was not speaking and he was still mic’d up, then took a bite of some food and said, ‘Why are we showing Yankees highlights?”

It’s a good question as the Mets have taken over the role that the Yankees used to have as the big spenders in the city. The role-reversal, thanks to owner Steve Cohen, could be making the Mets a bit snippy towards the Yankees.

Of course, we all remember Francisco Lindor and Giancarlo Stanton’s heated bench-clearing altercation that ensued last season. Clearly, the organizational beef between these two crosstown rivals is alive and well.

Mets broadcasters Gary Cohen (left) and Ron Darling AP

With Cohen backing this new-look Mets franchise, fans are feeling plenty confident after a strong start to the season. The Mets are 10-4 and in first place in the NL East.

Gary Cohen, meanwhile, is the gift that keeps on giving for the Mets broadcast.