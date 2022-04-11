Gary Brown, former Giants running back, dead at 52

Former Giants running back Gary Brown died Sunday at 52, according to reports.

Brown, who spent the final two seasons of his NFL career with the Giants, was in hospice care in Pennsylvania, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Penn State running back played with the Houston Oilers from 1991 to 1995, including a 1,000-yard rushing season. He spent the 1997 season with the San Diego Chargers before signing with the Giants as a free agent.

In 1998, Brown ran for a career-high 1,063 yards and played a full regular season for coach Jim Fassel’s Giants. He played in three games in 1999 — his final of his eight season in the NFL.

Following his playing days, Brown went into coaching and served one season as the running backs coach at Rutgers. He served in the same role with the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.

“Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for his family, football and life was evident each day.”

He was the running backs coach at Wisconsin in 2021 but missed the Las Vegas Bowl due to medical issues.

Brown is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.