Gary Bettman addresses Joel Quenneville’s future in NHL

Disgraced former NHL coach Joel Quenneville won’t be back coaching anytime soon.

In an interview with ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap Friday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said he doesn’t know if Quenneville will make a return to pro hockey.

The former coach resigned last October as the Florida Panthers head coach when an investigation found that Quenneville’s former team, the Chicago Blackhawks, mishandled sexual abuse allegations relating to Kyle Beach.

“That’s something I’ll have to address with him directly,” Bettman told ESPN.

Quenneville was involved in meetings about former Blackhawks video coordinator Brad Aldrich sexually assaulting Beach. But the former Blackhawks coach reportedly said he wanted to focus on winning the Stanley Cup at the time.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL commissioner said Quenneville “let the game down” by mishandling the allegations.

Quenneville, who is the second-winningest coach in NHL history and won a title with the Blackhawks during the time the sexual abuse allegations took place in 2010, said in a statement to TSN that he failed Beach.

Bettman told ESPN that Quenneville could return to working for the NHL, but it would “require a meeting in advance in order to determine the appropriate conditions under which such new employment might take place.”

Joel Quenneville Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

“[Quenneville] has indicated that he would, at the appropriate time, like to be part of the game again,” Bettman said. “I don’t think this is the time. But we’ll see what happens in the future.”