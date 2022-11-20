Garrett Wilson unloads on Jets offense: 'This s--t’s sorry'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There were signs of frustration from the Jets in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots that have not shown up previously this season.

Receivers Garrett Wilson and Denzel Mims looked like they were upset with quarterback Zach Wilson on the sideline and Garrett Wilson did not hold back after the game. He did not point the finger directly at Zach Wilson, but expressed his unhappiness with the offense after it gained just 103 yards in the loss.

“We wanted to win the game and we felt like we had an opportunity to win the game on offense and time and time again we let it pass us up. It’s frustrating,” Garrett Wilson said. “Towards the end of the game, some of them things get magnified, ’cause like I said, we had missed on some opportunities early in the game and just kept doing it.”

Wilson had two catches for 12 yards on three targets in the game. He also had one rush. He said he wants the coaches to put more trust in the receivers.

Garrett Wilson is frustrated with the Jets offense. Getty Images

“This s–t’s sorry,” Wilson said. “We’re out here looking sorry, man. We know that we’re not sorry. So that’s why it really hurts. We know that we’re better than that. We can do more. We gotta put some more trust in the receiver room. I feel like we can go up and make plays, do things. I don’t [know] if everyone feels that way but hopefully by the time we get around next week, everyone feels that way. We gotta have a great week of practice.”

Wilson said the Jets need to hold each other more accountable.

“It starts in the practice week,” Wilson said. “It has to be better, the things we see and don’t call out, it has to start getting called out. This is unacceptable, no one wants to feel like this. It is just not enough, you need to do something about it. Hopefully this is a wake-up for us in the facility. We need to get on our details.”

Zach Wilson was asked about the frustration from his receivers.

“We’re all close. We’re all talking and communicating,” the quarterback said. “There’s stuff that I want them to do different and I guess get frustrated as well. Then there’s stuff that I missed a throw high there and they’re frustrated as well. It goes both ways. This isn’t anyone pointing fingers here. This is everybody taking accountability here and everyone’s trying to get better.”

RG Nate Herbig was a late scratch. He was active but did not play. Dan Feeney started in his place. Herbig has been dealing with a shin injury.

“He just didn’t feel comfortable,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The inactives had already come out, they came out in the pregame and it just wasn’t feeling good for him. Hopefully we can get him back next week.”

Quinnen Williams notched his eighth sack of the season, the most by an interior defensive lineman in the NFL this season and a new career high. … The Jets had six sacks of Patriots QB Mac Jones, bringing their season total to 12 sacks of Jones. It is the most sacks the Patriots have allowed to a single team since 2001 when the Bills had 12 sacks against them.

Quinnen Williams sacks Mac Jones during the Jets’ loss to the Patriots. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Hero

Marcus Jones’ 84-yard punt return broke a 3-3 tie with five seconds remaining and was the first punt return to go the distance in the NFL this season.

Zero

Zach Wilson completed just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and took four sacks. The Jets punted 10 times.

Unsung hero

The quarterbacks were not the same despite the defensive battle. Mac Jones completed 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards with a 104.6 quarterback rating and no turnovers to help the Patriots win the field-position battle.

Key stat

6 First downs gained (three by pass, one by run, two by penalty) by the Jets, compared to the Patriots’ 13.

Quote

“That’s crazy. That’s something that happens in a video game or something.”

— Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on the ending of the game