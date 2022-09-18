Garrett Wilson scores first Jets TD after gutsy fake punt

Garrett Wilson is on the board for the season.

The rookie wideout scored his first touchdown in a Jets uniform in the second quarter on Sunday, converting a 2-yard pass from Joe Flacco on a fade route to tie the game at seven against the Browns.

The score came after a gutsy fourth down call from Robert Saleh, who dialed up a fake punt at the team’s own 46-yard line. Braden Mann hit Jeff Smith for 17 yards and the Jets were in business.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs on the field during warmups before a game against the Browns. Getty Images

From there, Elijah Moore caught a 13-yard pass and Breece Hall ran for 23 yards to set the Jets up inside the 10-yard line. Wilson then caught two straight passes, the second of which got the Jets into the end zone.

A Jacoby Brissett touchdown to Amari Cooper gave the Browns a 14-7 lead later in the second quarter.