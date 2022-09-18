Garrett Wilson scores first Jets TD after gutsy fake punt

Garrett Wilson scores first Jets TD after gutsy fake punt

by

Garrett Wilson is on the board for the season.

The rookie wideout scored his first touchdown in a Jets uniform in the second quarter on Sunday, converting a 2-yard pass from Joe Flacco on a fade route to tie the game at seven against the Browns.

The score came after a gutsy fourth down call from Robert Saleh, who dialed up a fake punt at the team’s own 46-yard line. Braden Mann hit Jeff Smith for 17 yards and the Jets were in business.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs on the field during warmups before a game against the Browns.
Getty Images

From there, Elijah Moore caught a 13-yard pass and Breece Hall ran for 23 yards to set the Jets up inside the 10-yard line. Wilson then caught two straight passes, the second of which got the Jets into the end zone.

A Jacoby Brissett touchdown to Amari Cooper gave the Browns a 14-7 lead later in the second quarter.