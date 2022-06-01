Garrett Whitlock will be key

In a wild college baseball game Saturday, UCLA beat Oregon State 25-22. There hasn’t been that much scoring in one afternoon since Bill Clinton was in the White House.

Reds and Red Sox at Fenway. Hunter Greene (2-6, 5.89) throws for Cincinnati. The fireballing rookie has his feet wet now. The problem is, the rest of his team is drowning. The K’s are there for Green (56 over 44 innings), but he has also walked 24. The Cubs shelled Hunter for five runs in five frames in his last start. Boson’s Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.49) has been solid through seven starts and limited the Orioles to two runs over six in his latest. Another solid outing here should result in a W. The Reds don’t have the horses to compete day-to-day. We’re hoping this is not that day. 10 units on the Bosox.

Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers off Lucas Giolito and the Jays edged the White Sox 6-5. The month of May treated us well. Up +644 halladays.