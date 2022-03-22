‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast: Jets’ Free Agent Splash

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joe Douglas is on a mission. He is filling holes on the Jets roster and taking names. Douglas went out and got a top safety, cornerback, two tight ends and more. While there is still work to be done, the Jets are getting better and fans should be pumped up about the direction of the franchise.

To talk about Gang Green’s moves thus far, we bring you a special free-agent-frenzy edition of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. Friend of the program, SNY analyst and former Jets defensive lineman Leger Douzable joined us.

<br />

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake & Coz:

SMART JOE D: Douglas is signing ascending players coming off big years in the prime of their career. Deals are structured to give Jets spending room this offseason. They have flexibility to do more.

Douglas is signing ascending players coming off big years in the prime of their career. Deals are structured to give Jets spending room this offseason. They have flexibility to do more. BREAKING DOWN THE MOVES: Laken Tomlinson was a tremendous signing. Might have to move to right guard for first time in career. DJ Reed knows Robert Saleh’s system and becomes the Jets’ No. 1 cornerback. Jordan Whitehead becomes their top safety and was a no-brainer for the price. Jets now have two legit starting tight ends for the first time in 12 years with CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Laken Tomlinson was a tremendous signing. Might have to move to right guard for first time in career. DJ Reed knows Robert Saleh’s system and becomes the Jets’ No. 1 cornerback. Jordan Whitehead becomes their top safety and was a no-brainer for the price. Jets now have two legit starting tight ends for the first time in 12 years with CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. WIDE RECEIVER: During the recording, the Bills signed Jamison Crowder. Jets still need a top WR. Does it happen in the draft? Any chance for a trade for DK Metcalf? Who else is out there? Re-signing Braxton Berrios without overpaying was a key move as he developed strong chemistry with Zach Wilson.

Leger Douzable Interview:

Former Jets defensive end, SNY analyst

CAP SPACE: Douglas has something up his sleeve. He is far from finished. A big-name WR will come — if not via trade or free agency, then in the draft.

Douglas has something up his sleeve. He is far from finished. A big-name WR will come — if not via trade or free agency, then in the draft. DRAFT: What will the Jets do with the 4th and 10th pick? This team badly needs a big-time edge rusher on the other side of Carl Lawson.

What will the Jets do with the 4th and 10th pick? This team badly needs a big-time edge rusher on the other side of Carl Lawson. STACKED AFC: Jets will have trouble with a tough AFC. A ton of QB talent has come to the AFC making their schedule a lot more difficult.

