‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 119: Zach Wilson’s nightmare game

Zach Wilson was seeing ghosts on the eve of Halloween.

That was a scary performance from the Jets’ second-year QB. He looked like a deer in headlights, making throws that made no sense. His three interceptions are the difference in the loss to the Patriots. Mix in an inexcusable John Franklin-Myers penalty that took a pick six off the board plus a Greg Zuerlein missed field goal and there’s your game. The Jets are still 5-3, but Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots leaves a sour taste in the mouths of many Jets fans.

To react to the 13th straight Jets loss to the Patriots, we bring you a live Gang’s All Here podcast from House of ‘Que at American Dream with me and special guest co-hosts, Jets greats Wayne Chrebet and Tony Richardson.

Gang’s All Here LIVE Podcast with Jake Brown, Wayne Chrebet & Tony Richardson from House of ‘Que at American Dream:

ZACH SEES GHOSTS: Zach Wilson with three inexcusable interceptions. He was trying to play hero ball. He should have thrown those balls away. You can’t win in the NFL turning the ball over like that. Wilson missed a lot of throws too he should have been able to make. He is regressing as a QB and it’s very concerning seeing him play like that.

Zach Wilson with three inexcusable interceptions. He was trying to play hero ball. He should have thrown those balls away. You can’t win in the NFL turning the ball over like that. Wilson missed a lot of throws too he should have been able to make. He is regressing as a QB and it’s very concerning seeing him play like that. POOR SPECIAL TEAMS: Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal that would have been big. Braden Mann had some poor punts and the Jets gave up a few big returns. They started with poor field position thanks to a few runbacks they probably should have just taken a touchback.

Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal that would have been big. Braden Mann had some poor punts and the Jets gave up a few big returns. They started with poor field position thanks to a few runbacks they probably should have just taken a touchback. JETS FANS: They showed up in numbers in a sellout crowd Sunday. Shoutout to the Jets fans for making noise and playing a factor Sunday. They will likely show up again big next Sunday against the Bills in a big game.

They showed up in numbers in a sellout crowd Sunday. Shoutout to the Jets fans for making noise and playing a factor Sunday. They will likely show up again big next Sunday against the Bills in a big game. TERRIBLE PLAYCALLING: Mike LaFleur did not have a good day calling plays. There was almost no trickery from the offense. They activated Chris Streveler, but didn’t have any plays out there for him, which was odd. There were no screen plays at all. Should have been some more simple crossing routes for Zach. Vegas got it right again favoring the Patriots. They have now beat the Jets 13 straight times. Bill Belichick owns the Jets.

Mike LaFleur did not have a good day calling plays. There was almost no trickery from the offense. They activated Chris Streveler, but didn’t have any plays out there for him, which was odd. There were no screen plays at all. Should have been some more simple crossing routes for Zach. Vegas got it right again favoring the Patriots. They have now beat the Jets 13 straight times. Bill Belichick owns the Jets. ELIJAH MOORE’S COMMENTS: “I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.” The best way to not get the ball is to do what he’s doing. It doesn’t look good when you’re riding a winning streak and doing what he did. He got some bad advice from someone in his camp it seems.

“I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.” The best way to not get the ball is to do what he’s doing. It doesn’t look good when you’re riding a winning streak and doing what he did. He got some bad advice from someone in his camp it seems. D’BRICKASHAW FERGUSON: Got in the Ring of Honor on Sunday and it was well deserved. A true gentleman on and off the field. Tony talks about playing with him. He also talks about the next guy getting in the Ring of Honor this season, Darrelle Revis.

