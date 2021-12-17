Games canceled, postponed by COVID: Full list of teams, leagues affected this weekend

The sports world has taken one of its biggest hits during the COVID-19 pandemic so far. Games across most leagues are being postponed or canceled because of team outbreaks.

So far, the NFL, NHL, college basketball and English Premier League have been hit the hardest. Each of these leagues has dozens of players in COVID protocols this week, causing many games to be postponed over the weekend and into next week.

Here’s a full list of the sporting events scheduled in the near future. This article will be updated as games are canceled or rescheduled.

NFL games rescheduled due to COVID

MORE: NFL COVID-19 tracker

Raiders at Browns originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 has moved to Monday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. ET.

Seahawks at Rams originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19 has moved to Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Washington at Eagles originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19 has moved to Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

NHL games postponed because of COVID

​Calgary Flames games postponed through Dec. 23

Dec. 13 at Blackhawks

Dec. 14 at Predators

Dec. 16 vs. Maple Leafs

Dec. 18 vs. Blue Jackets

Dec. 21 vs. Ducks

Dec. 23 vs. Kraken

Colorado Avalanche games postponed through Dec. 26

Dec. 18 vs. Lightning

Dec. 20 at Red Wings

Dec. 22 at Sabres

Dec. 23 at Bruins

Flordia Panthers games postponed through Dec. 26

Dec. 18 at Wild

Dec. 21 at Blackhawks

Dec. 23 vs. Predators

Boston Bruins games postponed

College basketball games canceled or reschedule because of COVID

MORE: Canceled college basketball games due to COVID-19 cases

No. 4 UCLA

Canceled game on Wednesday, Dec. 15 against Alabama State.

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against UNC (CBS Sports Classic). UNC will now play Kentucky.

No. 15 Ohio State

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic). Kentucky will now play UNC.

No. 16 Seton Hall

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against Iona.

Penn State

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against VCU.

Loyola Maryland

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against Duke.

Syracuse

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against Lehigh.

Canceled game on Tuesday, Dec. 21 against Cornell.

Cornell

Canceled game on Tuesday, Dec. 21 against Syracuse.

Cleveland State

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against Duke.

Canceled game on Tuesday, Dec. 21 against Kent State.

DePaul

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against Northwestern.

Texas Southern

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against Cincinnati.

Colorado State

Canceled game on Saturday, Dec. 18 against Tulane.

Tulane

Canceled game on Tuesday, Dec. 21 against New Orleans

Akron

Canceled game on Monday, Dec. 20 against Radford.

English premier league games rescheduled or canceled because of COVID

MORE: Which Premier League matches are postponed due to COVID-19?

Tottenham Hotspur

Postponed game on Thursday, Dec. 9 against Brighton. Rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 12.

Manchester United

Postponed game on Monday, Dec. 13 vs. Brentford. Rescheduled to Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Postponed game on Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. Brighton. Rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.

Watford

Canceled game on Wednesday, Dec. 15 vs. Burnley.

Postponed game on Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. Crystal Palace. Rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.

Leicester City

Canceled game on Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. Tottenham.

Postponed game on Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. Everton. Rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19.

Brentford

Postponed game on Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. Southampton. Rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.

Norwich City

Postponed game on Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. West Ham. Rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.

NBA games canceled or rescheduled because of COVID

MORE: NBA COVID-19 tracker

Chicago Bulls

Canceled game on Tuesday, Dec. 14 vs. Pistons.

Canceled game on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Rapters.

As of Friday, no games have been rescheduled. Earlier this week, the NBA called off two Bulls games after nine players entered the league’s health and safety protocols.