Game 7 thriller on tap

Commercial Content 21+

You’re going to hear a lot about trends ahead of Game 7 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers.

Carolina is now famously 7-0 at home and 0-6 on the road this postseason. With their win on Saturday night, the Rangers have moved to 4-0 in elimination games. And while those stats make for decent fodder and easy column inches, bettors should go a little deeper to try and make sense of what is going on in this bizarre series.

One trend that does seem worth acting on is that the Hurricanes have played a much tighter, more disciplined style of hockey at home, where they can get the matchups they want with the benefit of having the last change.

<br />

Hurricanes center Steven Lorentz fights Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. Corey Sipkin

Through three games at PNC Arena, the two teams have combined for a total of nine goals (including an empty-netter) and 54 high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five. At the Garden, the teams put up 16 goals and 75 high-danger chances at five-on-five in just as many contests.

Goals have already been hard to come by in this series and Game 7s are notoriously low-scoring, so it would be a surprise if we saw either team run away with a win on Monday night.

All the right ingredients for an overtime in Game 7 at plus money.

The play: Rangers-Hurricanes will there be overtime? Yes (+320)