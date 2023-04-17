Game 1 NHL playoffs picks, best bet

Commercial Content 21+



We have a Panthers vs. Bruins prediction as Boston looks to cap off the greatest regular season in NHL history with a Stanley Cup.

Of course, this playoff run won’t be as easy as the regular season seemed to be.

Only eight of the 36 Presidents Trophy winners won the Cup the same year, the last being the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks.

It’ll be on the Bruins to break the streak.

On top of that, the Bruins will play a tough Florida team in the first round.

The Panthers stole two games from the Bruins this year, a rather-impressive feat when you consider the Bruins had 17 all season (regular and overtime).

I’m unsure if the Panthers can pull off the upset, but they’ll fight for 60 minutes in every game of the series, and the way they fight creates value in this matchup.

<br />

Panthers vs. Bruins odds

Moneyline: Panthers (+192) vs. Bruins (-235)

Spread: Panthers +1.5 (-140) vs. Bruins -1.5 (+118)

Total: Over 6 (-125) | Under 6 (+105)





Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers prepares for a face-off Getty Images

Panthers vs. Bruins prediction

(7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN)

The Panthers play an up-tempo style of hockey, relying on agility, athleticism, physicality, and a downright deadly offensive attack.

The Panthers were the best team in the NHL in expected goals for this season, per Money Puck, combining the second-best even-strength attack with the 10th-best power play.

Matthew Tkachuk was spectacular, while Carter Verhaeghe poured in 42 goals, and defenseman Brandon Montour had a breakout season.

The Panthers hung around with the Bruins in games this year because of their offensive firepower and general friskiness.

However, the Panthers have a monster, glaring weakness: defense.

The Panthers were a bottom-10 defense by almost every important metric.

Alex Lyon went on a hot streak to end the season, but Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight played poorly in their 71 combined starts.

Additionally, Lyon has never made more than seven starts in a season until his hot streak at the end of this year.

So, I doubt he’ll perform at the same level in a playoff atmosphere.

Clearly, the Bruins are vulnerable to the Panthers’ attack, but Boston will also happily take advantage of Florida’s weaknesses.

Boston has a top-10 offense and power play led by 60-goal scorer David Pastrnak.

So, ultimately, I expect a high-scoring, electric hockey game between Florida and Boston.

The Panthers can score on anyone, and the Bruins should cook Florida’s defense.

We got this exact game script in every game between these two this season, as the Bruins and Panthers combined for 32 goals across four 2023 meetings.





Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins Getty Images

More importantly, the Panthers and Bruins cashed the over in each meeting.

So, I’m looking to bet the over once again.

The Action Network App PRO model projects 6.63 goals for this game, providing us with value on over 6 (-125) at Caesars Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Bruins pick

Over 6 (-125, Caesars) (play to 6.5, +100)