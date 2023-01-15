Gambler loses massive $1.4 million bet on Chargers-Jaguars game

The Chargers weren’t the only ones who lost big.

One bettor wasted a massive $1.4 million wager after betting on San Diego before the Jaguars mounted an epic comeback to beat Jacksonville 31-30, according to Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The Chargers came into Saturday’s game as 3.5-point favorites and had a big cushion at one point: a 27-0 lead in the first half that seemed would keep on growing – especially with Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing three first-quarter interceptions.

The unlucky gambler would’ve only made a net profit of $11,200 – .8 percent of the total wage – if the Chargers won. It’s unknown who originally placed the bet.

The Jaguars will either face the Chiefs or Bills next weekend, with their matchup being decided by the outcome of the Bengals-Ravens game on Sunday night.