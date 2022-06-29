Gabriel Landeskog’s daughter sips from Stanley Cup after win

The now-viral video of Gabriel Landeskog’s 2-year-old daughter sipping out of the Stanley Cup is the best thing you’ll see all day.

In a clip that has since captured the internet’s collective heart, Avalanche captain Landeskog is seen holding the iconic trophy as his toddler, Linnea Rae, chugs from the cup, which is a longstanding tradition among Stanley Cup champions.

The sweet father-daughter moment comes days after Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of this year’s Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning, who had been back-to-back champs, fell to the Avalanche at home on Sunday, 2-1.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog holds the Stanley Cup as his daughter sips from it. Melissa Landeskog

Gabriel Landeskog’s daughter hugs the Stanley Cup. Gabriel Landeskog

Gabriel Landeskog and wife Melissa with their kids, Linnea and Luke. Gabriel Landeskog

Landeskog, the son of former Swedish Hockey League (SHL) defenseman Tony Landeskog, won his first title as part of Colorado’s core group that also consists of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar, this year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

During Sunday’s post-game celebrations, however, the Stanley Cup appeared to suffer a dent to its base when Avalanche winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel took a tumble while carrying the trophy for a group photo. Luckily, Darcy Kuemper’s goalie pads cushioned the fall, and Landeskog — who was sitting on the ice nearby — grabbed ahold of the cup.

“Love these guys!!” Landeskog exclaimed Tuesday on Instagram.

Gabriel Landeskog lifts the Stanley Cup after the Avalanche defeated the Lightning in Game 6 on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Getty Images

Gabriel Landeskog kissed wife Melissa following the Avalanche’s Stanley Cup victory over the Lightning. USA TODAY Sports

Colorado is now the 13th NHL franchise to win three Stanley Cups. The team last won the championship title in 2001.

With a summer of celebrations ahead, Landeskog will likely continue the victory lap with his family. In addition to daughter Linnea, he also shares 1-year-old son Luke with wife Melissa.