G League star Mac McClung to compete in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

An unusual addition is competing in this year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Mac McClung, who plays for the Sixers’ affiliate Delaware Blue Coats, will be the first-ever G Leaguer in the annual event. According to The Athletics’ Shams Charania, the high-flying 6-foot-2 guard accepted an invitation to compete in this year’s contest, which will take place on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City.

Even with his insane vertical, McClung went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

McClung was quick to confirm the announcement by posting a retweet with eye emojis.

The Georgetown and Texas Tech product has been known for his dunking prowess since high school. The guard went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, however.

The 24-year-old currently plays for the Delaware Blue Coats. Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images

McClung has shined in the G League – he won G League Rookie of the Year last season while playing with the South Bay Lakers and recently put up a 44-point performance with Delaware.

The 24-year-old has only two career appearances in the NBA but showed his hops in a behind-the-back highlight dunk in an overtime win for the Lakers last April.

McClung pulled off a highlight dunk while playing for the Lakers last April. Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Prior to this season, McClung was waived by both the Warriors and Sixers before landing in the G League. The guard will compete against Portland rookie Shaedon Sharpe and Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., among others, in the dunk contest.