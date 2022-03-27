Full-strength Nets blow out Heat for statement win

MIAMI — The version of the Nets their fans hope shows up in the playoffs showed up Saturday night.

The defense was sound, but still smothering; the fast-break was fueled by turnovers. And the result was a resounding 110-95 rout of the Eastern Conference-leading Heat before a sellout crowd of 19,600 — including Nets owner Joe Tsai — at FTX Arena.

Kevin Durant had 23 points and three steals. Seth Curry returned from an ankle injury to score 17 points. Kyrie Irving — now able to play at home after the exemption to New York City’s private sector vaccine mandates — had 11 points and six assists. The Nets led by as many as 37 points before the starters sat out the fourth quarter.

“You could see the energy and commitment,” coach Steve Nash said. “It’s great when we can turn defense to offense. We can be punishing in transition, but really it’s just about getting stops. That’s the No. 1 thing.”

The Nets had 15 steals, and by the time the starters sat down at the end of the third quarter they had a 34-8 edge in points off turnovers. With the Nets ahead 96-68, the starters clearly weren’t needed in the fourth.

Kyrie Irving (left) and Seth Curry celebrate during the Nets’ 110-95 win over the Heat. NBAE via Getty Images

The eighth-place Nets (39-35) stayed three games behind the No. 6 Raptors and clawed within two of the fast-fading Cavaliers. Passing the Raptors is key because Irving wouldn’t be eligible to suit up for a play-in game in Toronto.

The Nets also pulled a game clear of the ninth-place Hornets, who they will host Sunday in Irving’s first game at home this season.

“It was a playoff-like game for us. We’re in that mindset where every game counts; we play each and every game with a sense of urgency,” said Andre Drummond, who had 13 points, 11 boards and a highlight steal and fastbreak dunk.

After falling behind 15-7 on a PJ Tucker 3-pointer, the Nets closed the first quarter on a 20-10 run.

Then they blew it open with a 40-21 second quarter, taking a 67-46 lead into halftime.

Kevin Durant, who scored a game-high 23 points, goes up for a layup during the Nets’ win. Getty Images

With the Nets leading 80-55 and a bit over seven minutes left in the third, Drummond jumped a crosscourt pass, raced upcourt — flashing the pursuing Tyler Herro the peace sign — and threw down a breakaway dunk.

“I don’t know what made me do it. … S–t just happened,” Drummond said with a shrug.

“It was definitely hilarious in the moment,” Durant added.

That cushion swelled to 94-57, Miami’s biggest deficit of the season, on a Curry 3-pointer late in the third.

“We got down 15-7 early, but we weathered the storm,” Durant said. “We took their punch and was able to keep going.”