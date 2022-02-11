The Hamden Journal

Full results, draft picks for Team LeBron vs. Team Durant

The 2022 NBA All-Star Draft is complete and the rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game are set!

LeBron James and Kevin Durant picked from a pool of eight available starters, with James receiving the first pick as the league’s leading vote-getter. Once all starters were selected, Durant had the first pick at the pool of 14 available reserves with each captain alternating selections until both All-Star rosters are complete.

Below, you can find the full All-Star rosters and draft order below.

2022 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant

Team LeBron
Player Team
LeBron James (C) Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
Stephen Curry Warriors
DeMar DeRozan Bulls
Nikola Jokic Nuggets
Luka Doncic Mavericks
Darius Garland Cavaliers
Chris Paul Suns
Jimmy Butler Heat
Donovan Mitchell Jazz
Fred VanVleet Raptors
James Harden 76ers

 

Team Durant
Player Team
Joel Embiid 76ers
Ja Morant Grizzlies
Jayson Tatum Celtics
Trae Young Hawks
Andrew Wiggins Warriors
Devin Booker Suns
Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves
Zach LaVine Bulls
Dejounte Murray Spurs
Khris Middleton Bucks
LaMelo Ball Hornets
Rudy Gobert Jazz

2022 NBA All-Star Draft picks

  1. Team LeBron: Giannis Antetokounmpo
  2. Team Durant: Joel Embiid
  3. Team LeBron: Stephen Curry
  4. Team Durant: Ja Morant
  5. Team LeBron: DeMar DeRozan
  6. Team Durant: Jayson Tatum
  7. Team LeBron: Nikola Jokic
  8. Team Durant: Trae Young
  9. Team Durant: Andrew Wiggins
  10. Team Durant: Devin Booker
  11. Team LeBron: Luka Doncic
  12. Team Durant: Karl-Anthony Towns
  13. Team LeBron: Darius Garland
  14. Team Durant: Zach LaVine
  15. Team LeBron: Chris Paul
  16. Team Durant: Dejounte Murray
  17. Team LeBron: Jimmy Butler
  18. Team Durant: Khris Middleton
  19. Team LeBron: Donovan Mitchell
  20. Team Durant: LaMelo Ball
  21. Team LeBron: Fred VanVleet
  22. Team Durant: Rudy Gobert
  23. Team LeBron: James Harden

