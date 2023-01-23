Frustrated Stefon Diggs has words with Josh Allen in Bills’ loss

Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t thrilled about another divisional-round exit in the AFC playoff race.

Diggs left the locker room early after the Bengals defeated the Bills on Sunday, 27-10, darting out of the area before some of Buffalo’s coaches were inside the tunnel area, according to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia.

The 29-year-old wideout later returned after being stopped by Bills running back Duke Johnson, per the report. Diggs attended head coach Sean Mcdermott’s postgame speech but left shortly afterward.

Diggs showed his frustration during the Bills' loss against the Bengals.

Diggs’ early exit followed a tense moment on the sidelines at Highmark Stadium, where he was seen flailing his arms and seemingly ranting at Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the contest continued to slip away in the fourth quarter.

Allen defended the receiver postgame, calling Diggs “a fiery competitor.”

“He wants the ball,” Allen said of Diggs, who had just four receptions for 35 yards on Sunday.

“And whatever it was that we couldn’t get him the ball tonight, we’re going to have to learn from.”

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs warms up ahead of a playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 22, 2023.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs



McDermott also didn’t seem to mind Diggs’ postgame actions, with the head coach looking at the receiver’s frustration as a silver lining in the loss.

“That’s what makes him good, is what you saw,” McDermott told reporters. “It hurts and I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt.”

With the Bills now eliminated, the Bengals will face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship next Sunday for the second consecutive year.