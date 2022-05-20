Frisco RoughRiders pull off hidden-ball trick to perfection

If a minor leaguer wants to get noticed, he can try to ensure the ball in his glove goes unnoticed.

The Rangers’ Double-A team successfully pulled off a hidden-ball trick Thursday, when utility man Trey Hair subtly stole an extra out for his Frisco RoughRiders.

Justin Dirden of the Corpus Christi Hooks, an Astros affiliate, singled into right field with a runner on second base, and the throw came in toward home.

Hair, playing first base, cut the throw off as the runner stopped at third and calmly walked back to first.

Dirden, conversing with the first-base coach, was not paying much attention to whether he was on the bag. When he stepped off, Dirden slapped the tag and showed the umpire the ball that was in his webbing.

Dirden was out, Hair, a 27-year-old prospect looking for his shot, had showed off his brain, and the RoughRiders did a nice job in recording it all.