Friday WGC-Dell Match Play best bets

Commercial Content, 21+



Chaos reigned supreme at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Thursday as multiple favorites went down.

Xander Schauffele fell to Lucas Herbert, Seamus Power knocked off Patrick Cantlay and Lee Westwood defeated Bryson DeChambeau.

Thankfully, we avoided all three of those players and other upsets as our picks finished 0-0-2 on Thursday. Abraham Ancer dropped a lead to push against Webb Simpson while Sergio Garcia staged a solid comeback to earn a half-point against Collin Morikawa.

Some of those names will feature prominently in our final pair of matchup bets for the Friday action. All odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

<br />

Best Bet #1 – Collin Morikawa Moneyline (-125) over Jason Kokrak

Like an earlier selection, a tie is a loser in this market. However, I have enough confidence in Morikawa that won’t come into play.

Kokrak pulled out a 3&2 victory over Robert MacIntyre Thursday, but a lot of that had to do with the performance of the Scotsman. Of the five holes Kokrak won, only two came via birdies with the remaining three coming through a MacIntyre bogey or worse.

Meanwhile against Garcia, three of Morikawa’s four hole victories came via birdie or better and six of his 10 hole victories overall came via birdie or better. Morikawa also ranks slightly ahead of Kokrak in my pre-tournament model and, perhaps most significantly, likely enters Friday’s match with greater motivation as Kokrak needs help from an unmotivated MacIntyre to advance.

Patrick Smith

The stats back up Morikawa as a rightful favorite here too. Last year’s Open champion ranks 20th or better in the field in SG: approach, SG: T2G and Good Drives Gained, while Kokrak ranks in the bottom-half of the field in the latter two categories and the Birdies or Better Gained category.

Combine those metrics with Morikawa’s birdie percentage through the first two rounds and I would price him closer to -135 on the three-way moneyline. Add in solid SG: approach from the first two rounds and I think you see Morikawa giving himself a chance to advance to the knockouts.

Best Bet #2 – Sergio Garcia Moneyline (-125) vs. Robert MacIntyre

We have another three-way moneyline situation here, but the fact remains MacIntyre may qualify as the biggest disappointment of the tournament.

The Scot has good course history based on last year’s tournament, but his first two rounds this year have proved unimpressive. MacIntyre has made nine bogeys through 36 holes of play against six birdies.

We already referenced Garcia’s positive course history in Thursday’s column, so I’ll spare the repetition. However, his combined performances through the first two days suggest he should be a much higher favorite than this. The former Masters winner has posted nine birdies and only four bogeys through 33 holes of play.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Further, this matchup represents a sizable discrepancy in my pre-tournament model. Garcia ranks out fifth in my model and is top-seven in the field in SG: approach, Birdies or Better Gained and SG: T2G. Meanwhile, MacIntyre arrives 54th in my pre-tournament model and is no better than 35th in the field in any of my five designated categories.

For those reasons, I believe that, like Morikawa, Garcia should be a signficantly higher favorite, especially factoring in MacIntyre’s motivation in this match. Only Garcia is capable of advancing to the knockout rounds, so I expect a solid performance from him on what’s essentially a home course.