French Open match delayed as protester attaches herself to net

The second men’s singles semifinal between Casper Ruud and Marin Čilić was temporarily suspended at the French Open on Friday when a protester rushed the net.

The woman appeared to tie herself to the net by a necklace of some sort and sat on the clay court in a white t-shirt that read: “We have 1028 days left.”

“We’ve got an interloper on the court,” the commentator said as the situation unfolded on the live broadcast. “Security in black sport coats is out to protect.”

The woman was eventually detached from the net and carried off the court by a number of security officers.

Ruud was leading Croatia’s Čilić, 4-1, in the third set when the match was paused.

The protester is carried off the court. Getty Images

The woman’s shirt also contained a web address to a site that one Twitter user said contains information about the meaning behind her protest. According to screen grabs on social media, the reported website quotes the 22-year-old protester, Alizée and her concern about “climate inaction.”

“Today, I entered the field because I can no longer take the risk of doing nothing in the face of the climate emergency,” the site reads, according to a screen-grab on Twitter.

The match resumed after 15 minutes.

It was also not the first time that play in the French Open has been interrupted.

During the 2009 men’s final between Roger Federer and Robin Söderling, a spectator came out of the stands and onto the court and tried to put his hand on Federer’s head. Four years later, during the final between Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer, a shirtless and masked protester ran around the court waving a flare before security apprehended him.