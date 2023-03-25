Free agent lineman Calais Campbell to visit with Jets, Bills

The Jets and Bills have their eyes on a six-time Pro Bowler.

Free-agent lineman Calais Campbell will visit with Gang Green and Buffalo next week, according to 92.9 The Game’s Tiffany Blackmon.

Campbell, 36, also met with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons this week, Blackmon wrote.

Campbell, a 2008 Arizona Cardinals second-round pick, recorded 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits over 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

The Jets could use Campbell on their defensive line, with Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd departing in free agency.

Rankins signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Texans in free agency, while Shepherd, who the Jets selected back in the 2018 NFL Draft, signed a three-year contract with the Saints.





Calais Campbell will reportedly meet with the Jets and the Bills next week. Getty Images

The Jets tried to get Fletcher Cox and reportedly offered more than the Eagles, but Cox still took a one-year, $10 million deal that kept him with the team he helped guide to Super Bowl 2023.

Ravens released Campbell this offseason, saving the team $7 million in cap space, forcing him to search for just his fourth team ahead of his 16th professional season.

The 15-year NFL veteran spent nine seasons with the Cardinals and three with both the Jaguars and Ravens.





Calais Campbell spent the last three seasons with the Ravens, but the team released him to save cap. Getty Images

If Campbell ultimately signed with the Jets, he’d join a free-agent class that already includes wideouts Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman — with Odell Beckham Jr. another name reportedly linked to the Jets.

The ultimate wild-card for the offseason is Aaron Rodgers, who has declared his intention to play at MetLife Stadium for the Jets in 2023.

A deal for the 39-year-old quarterback has stalled, though, despite signs from both sides that indicate the longtime Packers quarterback and the Green Bay franchise are likely to part ways.