Free-agent centers to watch if Knicks replace Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks realize they may have to plan for life without starting center Mitchell Robinson, the longest-tenured current Knick.

The free-agent options at center are plentiful — some cheap, some pricey; some young, some old.

On Feb. 13, The Post reported Robinson and the Knicks weren’t on solid ground regarding a new contract and he likely will hit the road if he reaches unrestricted free agency without an extension. ESPN subsequently confirmed Sunday that talks haven’t gotten anywhere close to an agreement.