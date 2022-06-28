Freddie Freeman’s Braves exit cautionary tale for Aaron Judge

It’s a business they all tell us, over and over. And when it comes to one of the best players on the planet, like Aaron Judge, it is big business.

Competition kicks in when there’s a long-term contract to be negotiated. Both parties want to make the best deal they possibly can. And while no one can imagine a bad outcome now, it happens.

Feelings get hurt. Things get said.

Judge’s situation isn’t all that dissimilar from Freddie Freeman’s a year ago. And now look at Freeman.

Freeman got $162 million to play for the marquee franchise of the National League, the Dodgers, in an idyllic setting, Los Angeles, an hour’s drive (on a good day) from his hometown in the OC.

Yet, Freeman only seems to have Georgia on his mind these days. He is miserable. Or certainly seems that way, anyway.

Freeman looked so forlorn on his weekend trip back to play his old Atlanta Braves team that new teammate Clayton Kershaw tried to reassure him, telling the media, “It’s a pretty special team over here, too. I think whenever he gets comfortable over here, he’ll really enjoy it.”

No one would predict that kind of result for any big-time free agent, and that includes Judge, who doesn’t seem to be the weepy type, anyway. He also hasn’t been a Yankee for quite as long as Freeman was a Brave. Nor has he experienced a World Series championship with his current team (not yet, anyway).

Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge AP; N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

As with Freeman and the Braves, there would be every reason to stay together, and that goes for both sides. The Yankees obviously love Judge, and everything he does for the team, on and off the field. And Judge has to love the fan response, the Judge’s Chambers, a ballpark that fits his all-field hitting style and a team that gives him as good a chance to win as anyone every year.

That’s true even if he’s annoyed at management at the moment. And as with Freeman a year ago, he doesn’t seem especially thrilled with the bosses for now.

While Judge and the Yankees got the one-year deal done to avoid an arbitration hearing that could really have poisoned things, don’t assume everything is all good now. The mini agreement felt like nothing more than a one-day respite from hard feelings that still exist over a negotiation that broke off with the sides up to $100 million apart.

The Yankees’ spring offer of a $213.5 million extension was deemed reasonable by most (including me) at the time it was made. But he was looking for another year or two at the rate the very best players in the game are paid, about $36 million per as opposed to $30.5 million. And, after outplaying everyone in both leagues to this point, he likely feels even more committed to his stance.

When I remarked to a teammate that the Yankees ultimately would pay him his value, the teammate responded, “Or someone will.”

But who? That is the question.

Here is a rundown of the likeliest of suspects:

1. Giants

His hometown team tried for Bryce Harper and Giancarlo Stanton, so why wouldn’t they want Judge? The question is: Would he want to go? While the Giants are showing they know how to build a winner, that ballpark isn’t very conducive to the long ball (unless you were Barry Bonds, and had help).

2. Red Sox

While the Red Sox have multiple star free agents (Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nate Eovaldi) and thus flexibility, they have refrained from going to the limit on player deals in recent years. Would be a nice way to tweak the rival though, obviously.

3. Dodgers

They have the other best right fielder in the game in Mookie Betts, and while they’ve made bold moves in recent years, it would seem the emphasis would be more on shortstop and the pitching staff.

4. Cubs

There’s been speculation here, but why would Judge sign up for what looks like a couple more years of suffering?

5. Rangers

Texas showed it will spend with the purchases of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, and are expected to continue to do so. But they, too, need pitching more.

6. Mets

Steve Cohen and Co. can obviously afford Judge but the belief here is they may not be anxious to do anything to roil the crosstown rival. It’s an era of good feeling. And besides, there are plenty of other ways to spend the money.

7. Field

You never know who may come up with the bucks. Did anyone see the Rangers, Tigers and Twins being three of the biggest spenders last winter?

It is all very unpredictable. What should never happen, though, is someone who’s one of the best in the game ending up miserable and pining for the good old days.