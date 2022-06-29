Fred Couples blasts Phil Mickelson for LIV Golf decision

Fred Couples has had a good relationship with Phil Mickelson over the years, but he said that’s over now that the six-time major winner has left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Couples, a Hall of Famer and PGA Tour loyalist who has often spoken out against Saudi-backed LIV Golf recently, told Golf.com on Wednesday that Mickelson and the other defectors have effectively been muzzled by the new series and it shows in their press conferences.

“These guys — you’ve seen their interviews, right?” said Couples — who is in charge of the U.S. squad in the Icon Series being held at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., a new match-play event that features 12 golf-loving U.S. athletes versus 12 counterparts from around the world. “Have you ever seen Phil look so stupid in his life? They know it’s a joke.”

Couples was referring to two awkward press conferences Mickelson had with the media — one before the debut LIV event outside of London and the other at the U.S. Open. The second LIV event begins Thursday in Portland, Ore.

Couples, 62, said he is uncomfortable with the fact the Saudi Arabian government — which has been accused of various human-rights atrocities — is the financial backer of LIV Golf.

As for the 52-year-old Mickelson, he has said he is committed to LIV for at least two years and still received a mostly positive reception from fans during the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

But Mickelson likely has lost support from many golfers who are loyal to the PGA Tour, and Couples is one of them.

Like Mickelson, Couples, a three-time captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team, is one of the most beloved players of his generation and also has had some good battles with Lefty over the years. One of those was the 2006 Masters, when they played together in the final pairing and embraced on the 18th hole after Mickelson won his second green jacket.

But now that collegiality appears to be over.

“I don’t think I’ll ever to talk to him again,” Couples told Golf.com. “What for? I’m not in the same boat as him anymore, and probably never will play golf with him again. I’m not saying that to be mean. We’re just in different orbits.”