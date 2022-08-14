Frankie Montas solid in second Yankees’ start

BOSTON — Frankie Montas hasn’t rounded back into form since he came off stint on the injured list with shoulder inflammation while he was still with the Athletics. The right-hander rebounded well, however, in the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night after a rough first outing with his new team last Sunday.

Montas held the Red Sox to two runs over five innings as he continued building up his pitch count for the stretch run.

“My release point was better,’’ Montas said of his improved results after his disappointing debut in a loss at St. Louis. “I felt pretty good and haven’t pitched a lot. … I’m getting there. I think I can do much better, but we got a win.”

He was pulled Saturday after throwing 78 pitches in a much better showing than in his Yankees debut against the Cardinals. That day, he struggled with his command and allowed six runs in three innings after he had not pitched in 10 days following the death of his wife’s mother.

“I think he’s cut out for this and ready for this,’’ manager Aaron Boone said of Montas’ mindset before the game Saturday.

Frankie Montas Corey Sipkin

And he enjoyed his first taste of Yankees-Red Sox.

“I definitely felt the energy,’’ Montas said.

Reliever Miguel Castro (shoulder) has begun playing catch, with the expectation he could be back in September.

He hasn’t pitched since July 10 and has disappointed since arriving in a trade from the Mets during spring training.

The right-hander has a 1.41 WHIP after he was acquired in exchange for lefty Joely Rodriguez.

Gleyber Torres, who went 0-for-4 Saturday, is in a 6-for-49 skid, with just one extra-base hit, walk and RBI in 50 plate appearances, to go with 17 strikeouts.

Gleyber Torres Corey Sipkin

Since June 21, he has three homers, 44 strikeouts and an OPS of .619. Before that date, it was .837. Boone has said Torres looks unbalanced at the plate, something that plagued him last season.

Aaron Hicks’ slump continued, as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He’s 6-for-54 with 14 strikeouts, and also no extra-base hits, in his last 16 games.

Even the consistent DJ LeMahieu is in a bit of a rut, 1-for-18 since Tuesday after going 0-for-5 and whiffing three times on Saturday.

The Yankees’ injury situation has left them with less flexibility than earlier in the season.

Marwin Gonzalez, on the roster because of his ability to play numerous positions, including shortstop, has been a non-factor of late.

He has not been in the lineup since July 21 and hasn’t had a hit in his past 14 games, mired an 0-for-20 slide.

Tim Locastro, on the team while Giancarlo Stanton rehabs from left Achilles tendinitis and newly acquired Harrison Bader recovers from plantar fasciitis, has had six plate appearances since Aug. 2.

Miguel Andujar, who was called up when Matt Carpenter hit the injured list, is rarely trusted in the infield and hasn’t hit well enough to be used at DH.

It’s only the middle of August, but Aaron Judge is already making Yankees history.

He reached the 100-RBI plateau Friday in a loss to Boston, becoming just the fifth player in franchise history with at least 45 homers and 100 RBIs in multiple seasons, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodriguez.