Frankie Edgar sees UFC 281 at MSG as ‘perfect’ way to say goodbye

Frankie Edgar’s fighting career began nearly two decades ago with an underground promotion in The Bronx — at a time when professional mixed martial arts wasn’t regulated in New York. He made $160 that night, because he got $10 for each ticket he sold.

It’s safe to say that the former UFC lightweight champion’s swan song Saturday on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden will go down with more glamour. More rules, too.

“Seventeen years ago, driving up here and fighting some guy with [a] no rules fight, headbutt the guy,” Edgar, a native of Toms River, N.J., recalled at UFC media day on Wednesday, referring to a strike that is very much against the rules today, “and to get to finish it at the most famous arena in the world is definitely full circle.”

Clearly, the mixed martial arts landscape has evolved throughout Edgar’s career. New York became the final state to sanction the sport in 2016, after years of campaigning, in which Edgar himself took part. He reveled in his Garden moment at the first event in the city six years ago by picking up a victory over Jeremy Stephens. By that time, four months after his second championship loss to Jose Aldo, Edgar was the clear No. 2 featherweight in the UFC.

Frankie Edgar Zuffa LLC

Entering the bout Saturday — at bantamweight, a full 20 pounds below the weight class in which he served as champion from 2010-12 — the results haven’t been there. Edgar is 2-5 since the start or 2018. Four losses came via TKO, including back-to-back devastating knockouts last year to Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera. Granted, both are among the elite at 135 pounds, but Edgar took off from competition most of 2022 and arrived over the summer at the decision to take one more fight before laying down the gloves.

“After my fight last year in the Garden [against Vera], I wasn’t sure what I was gonna do,” Edgar said. “I got a surgery, and my body started feeling pretty good. I got some consistent training in. I heard they’re coming back to New York in November, and I just thought [the] timing was perfect. Why not finish it here in the Garden?”

Edgar, noting that he will be walking away without regrets, said when asked by UFC brass he hoped to secure Dominick Cruz — the bantamweight champion at the time of his own 155-pound reign — as his final opponent. Instead, he will meet Chris Gutierrez, a hard-kicker in his prime and with his own ties to the Garden State. Gutierrez is originally from Jersey City.

Gutierrez admitted he has plenty of respect for Edgar, a pioneer of the lighter weight classes. But he finds nothing “bittersweet” about being the last man to stand in front of Edgar in the cage.

“My job is to go in there in win,” Gutierrez said. “He’s had his run. Like I said, he’s done amazing things for the sport. It’s not bittersweet at all.”

Frankie Edgar (l.) and Chris Gutierrez will face off at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Zuffa LLC

Most fighters Wednesday, when asked about Edgar’s career, spoke more glowingly about the former college wrestler who rose to fame by earning the championship from B.J. Penn, winning the rematch and successfully defending the crown in a pair of memorable 2011 battles against Gray Maynard. Strawweight champion Carla Esparza considers Edgar “like a hero” to her.

“I’ve always found inspiration from him because he was kind of like the little guy going into the fights, and I feel like that’s kind of been me [too]. And he has the same wrestling and striking.”

Dustin Poirier, who made his UFC debut on the undercard the same night Edgar rallied from a disastrous first round to manage a draw with Maynard on New Year’s Day 2011, said he has long been a fan and appreciated the opportunity to be a sparring partner of his 10 years ago.

Frankie Edgar during a fight against Pedro Munhoz in August. Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“Had a great opportunity years ago to go out to Toms River and train with him when he was preparing for Ben Henderson,” said Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion. “Watched the way he works. It was awesome. It was a good time in my career to go through that with him.”

Edgar, who definitively referred to the bout Saturday as “my last MMA fight, for sure,” says he expects a bunch of friends and family to make the short trek to the city for his big farewell. Many of them have been there from Day 1.

“A lot of people that were in that crowd in that Bronx fight will also be in the crowd here,” Edgar said. “That’s what means more.”