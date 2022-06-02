Frank Vatrano’s steal gives Rangers momentum at key point

The Lightning should have taken the lead.

It was early in the second period of an eventual 6-2 Rangers win Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final and the Blueshirts were on their heels. Jacob Trouba had just fallen to the ice and the Lightning were charging down with numbers — two on zero.

This had been coming. Tampa Bay had the better of the first 20 minutes. The Rangers had struggled to break out of their zone. Steven Stamkos had already scored and Nikita Kucherov looked like a lock to join him. That is what the Lightning do. For the last two seasons, they were inevitable. It was going on three.

And then, the Lightning lost the puck. Better put, Frank Vatrano took the puck from them, wheeling into his own zone to back-check before Ondrej Palat could get a shot off.

The play did not appear on the scoresheet. But in the span of a few minutes, Vatrano changed the tide of a game that seemed to be surging towards Tampa Bay.

Because just a few shifts later, with the run of play still going toward the Lightning, after Vatrano and Adam Fox nearly stepped on each other at the top of the Rangers’ offensive zone, Vatrano let loose a wrist shot to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Frank Vatrano, who scored a goal, looks to knock in a rebound but is stopped by Andrei Vasilevskiy during the Rangers’ 6-2 Game 1 win over the Lightning. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

All of a sudden, it was the Rangers who had taken a 2-1 lead. All of a sudden, that inevitability was shattered, and a nervous Madison Square Garden was rocking. And in the blink of an eye, 2-1 became 4-2 and the Rangers were dominating the champs.

Vatrano played earlier this season for the Panthers, the team the Lightning just eliminated, stuck in a bottom-six role before Florida shipped him to the Rangers for a fourth-round pick ahead of the trade deadline. Next to Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, he seems a bit of an odd fit at first glance. There are not a lot of teams for which Vatrano would be a top line player, but this works.

Vatrano had already picked up his ninth point of the playoffs earlier on in the night, when he assisted on Kreider’s opening goal, but it was Zibanejad who made the highlight-reel play there, outskating Kucherov and faking out Vasilevskiy to set up the feed to Kreider. Vatrano, who started the breakout by getting the puck up the ice, did the little thing — one that won’t be widely remembered.

Likewise, this Game 1 victory will not be remembered as the Vatrano Game. Filip Chytil, who scored twice, and Vasilevskiy, whom the Rangers made mortal, will dominate the talk ahead of Game 2.

But in the span of a few minutes during the second period, Vatrano turned the game on its head. And now the Rangers are just three wins from a Stanley Cup Final, and nothing about the participants seems inevitable at all.