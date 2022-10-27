Frank Thomas called out as ‘douchebag’ by ex-teammate in new book

Chicago White Sox legend Frank Thomas apparently had a diva complex and was “a selfish prick,” according to author Jeff Pearlman.
In his new book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” Pearlman explains how Thomas was an “intimidating presence” in the clubhouse, per an excerpt shared on Twitter by The Athletic’s Jon Greenberg.
Pearlman — who starts off by saying that the Chicago clubhouse “was a riveting mix of personalities” — includes quotes from Thomas’ former teammates describing him as a “douchebag” who treated his teammates like “garbage.”
Thomas played for the White Sox from 1990 to 2005. Bo Jackson joined the team before the 1993 season. At the time, the then-25-year-old Thomas, who Pearlman described as “the biggest enigma” was a two-time All-Star, coming off back-to-back 100 RBI seasons.
“Thomas was one of the best players in the game, but a selfish prick of a teammate.” Pearlman writes. “At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, he was an intimidating presence who moped with the best of them. ‘Frank was a douchebag,’ said one Chicago standout.
“‘I judge people by how they treat those they don’t need to be nice to. Frank treated the clubhouse guys like garbage.’”
Former White Sox center fielder Lance Johnson said Thomas was “just a baby” and whined when coaches wanted to bat him fifth to protect other players in the lineup.
“He refused. Just said, straight up, he wouldn’t hit fourth or fifth,” Johnson is quoted as saying. “I heard that and thought, ‘There goes our shot at the World Series.’ Because everyone would just pitch around him. Which they did.”
Pearlman goes on to explain that Jackson did not experience the wrath of Thomas due to their shared bond of both playing football and baseball at Auburn (not together).
“Jackson knew Thomas well enough to regularly say, with authority, ‘Frank, seriously, shut the f–k up,’” Pearlman writes.
“Bo was the best thing for Frank,” said Doug Mansolino, the first base coach.
Thomas has not yet addressed Pearlman’s book.