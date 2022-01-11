Frank Reich dodges question on Carson Wentz’s Colts future, offers non-committal answer on QB

As the saying goes: Wentz it rains, it pours.

The Colts had to weather another Carson Wentz storm on Sunday, with the Colts quarterback giving up two untimely turnovers in a loss to the Jaguars that left Indianapolis out of the playoffs.

While Wentz wasn’t out-and-out bad in 2021, his future in Indianapolis is pretty murky, at least if you read between the lines on Frank Reich’s latest comments. On Monday, the Colts coach was non-committal when asked about Wentz’s status as the starting QB in 2022.

“We loved the team we had this year, we knew everyone we brought in this year, we expected to play winning football,” Reich said. “Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster. I don’t want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them.”

MORE: NFL playoff bracket — What to know about AFC, NFC wild-card matchups

Reich would expound on the the answer, saying that he “thinks” Wentz is their quarterback, but will have to go back to the drawing board to see how exactly the 9-8 Colts missed out on the playoffs.

The Wentz redemption tour, at minimum, went better than his last season with the Eagles, but there weren’t enough questions answered about his viability as a franchise QB moving forward.

Wentz finished the 2021 season with 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but the numbers aren’t particularly indicative of the middling QB he was in his first season in Indy.

Wentz’s contract also comes into play: If the Colts cut Wentz before June 1, then they’ll incur a $15 million dead cap penalty, but save just over $13 million. If they find a trade partner, they save $28 million in cap space.

There was some hope that rejoining Reich — alongside whom Wentz had his best seasons as a quarterback — would rekindle Wentz’s career.

Now, it sounds like Reich might be regretting the reunion.