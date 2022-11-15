Francisco Lindor’s daughter celebrates Buck Showalter’s manager of year win

Buck Showalter’s biggest – and maybe youngest fan – made sure to celebrate the Mets’ skipper winning NL Manager of the Year.

Amazin’s star Francisco Lindor posted a video to his Instagram Stories of he and his daughter Kalina watching the announcement of Showalter’s win from their home Tuesday night. The 2-year-old is known to love Showalter after cutely yelling his name, “Buck” and pointing his way during the press conference following the Mets’ lone playoff win in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series this October.

Kalina was at it again Tuesday, saying “Buck” after seeing Showalter on her television winning his fourth career manager of the year award and the first by a Mets manager. His three previous victories came in the American League.

With Lindor also celebrating – saying “Hell yeah”, his daughter joined in by clapping her hands and doing a little dance while jumping up and down for the happy occasion.

Francisco Lindor’s daughter Kalina celebrates Buck Showalter’s NL Manager of the Year win. Getty Images, Instagram

The 66-year-old Showalter led the Mets to a 101-win campaign, the second most in franchise history, in his first season in Queens. Lindor enjoyed a bounce-back season under Showalter by slashing .270/.339/.788 with 26 home runs and 107 RBIs, the Mets’ single-season record for a shortstop.