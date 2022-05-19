Francisco Lindor plunking sparks Mets’ fifth-inning rally

The fans at Citi Field booed loudly in the fifth inning, when Francisco Lindor became the third Met to be hit by a pitch Wednesday night against the Cardinals, especially considering the bench-clearing bad blood between the teams already this season.

St. Louis reliever Jake Walsh’s pitch was a 1-2 curveball, however, and with Mark Canha moving up to second on the HBP, it set up the Mets for a tiebreaking four-run inning in an 11-4 victory in Flushing.

Pete Alonso followed with a run-scoring single to snap the 2-2 tie, before Eduardo Escobar (sacrifice fly), Dom Smith (RBI single) and Luis Guillorme (safety squeeze) also drove in runs for a 6-2 advantage.

After new Citi villain Nolan Arenado pulled the Cardinals within 6-4 with a two-run homer off Mets reliever Seth Lugo, Alonso also put the exclamation point on a five-run eruption in the bottom half with a three-run homer to left-center off St.Louis lefty T.J. McFarland.

“It’s great whenever you can take advantage of their mistakes,” Lindor said after the game. “It’s huge. Capitalizing always bring a team together. It’s very important to do that.”

Francisco Lindor gets hit by a pitch in the fifth inning of the Mets’ 11-4 win over the Cardinals. Robert Sabo

There had been no hit batsmen on either side during the doubleheader split Tuesday, but these latest plunkings represented a continuation of the hostilities from the head-to-head series in St. Louis in late April, including a bench-clearing brawl that resulted in disciplinary action handed down by MLB.

Keep up with the most important sports news Sign up for Starting Lineup for the biggest stories.

During that three-game set, Canha was the lone player clipped in the series opener. The Mets stormed back to win the game with a five-run rally in the ninth inning. The second game featured five HBPs, most notably Alonso getting hit in the head by Cardinals righty Kodi Whitley.

Tensions ultimately spilled over in the series finale, with Arenado taking exception to a high-and-inside pitch by Yoan Lopez in the eighth inning after Edmundo Sosa and J.D. Davis had been drilled earlier in the game.

The benches emptied, and St. Louis first base coach Stubby Clapp wrestled Alonso to the ground from behind. Suspensions were issued to Arenado (later reduced from two games to one) and Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera (one game), while Clapp and Lopez were among those fined.

The Mets’ hit-by-pitch total climbed Wednesday night to a MLB-high 28 over 39 games, starting with Alonso getting plunked by Cardinals starter Jordan Hicks in the first inning to load the bases ahead of Jeff McNeil’s two-run single.

After Max Scherzer hit leadoff batter Brendan Donovan on the lug with a cutter to open the visiting third, Hicks drilled Canha in the ribs with a 98-mph fastball to start the bottom half. Canha shouted at Hicks, and the umpires quickly issued warnings to both dugouts.

“Hit by pitch, that’s just extra guys on base. It’s the same as a walk, and thankfully no one got hurt,” said Alonso, who now is tied for the MLB lead in RBIs with 33. “Anyway we can get on base and create havoc is a good thing.”