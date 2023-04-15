Francisco Lindor on Mets success, family adversity, Buck Showalter

Amazin’ shortstop and four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor takes a swing at some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby.

Q: You’re known as Mr. Smile. On the inside, when it’s time to win, when it’s time to compete, you are Mr. What? Fill in the blank.

A: Driven. I’m going until the game is over … to the last pitch is thrown. I try to be as consistent as possible, so driven. Mr. Driven.

Q: A quote from your former Indians teammate Jason Kipnis about you: “I think he doesn’t like to look bad, which is why I think he’s such a good fit in New York. He wants everybody to like him, to love him. He wants to be the big superstar.”

A: I think he’s right. I don’t want to look bad. I want to be liked. I think the world’s a beautiful place, and people should get along. I think he’s onto something. Yeah, for sure, I want to be liked. That’s one of the reasons I love to smile and why I became Mr. Smile, because I think with a smile, you can smile to someone and you can change their days, you can brighten their day ’cause smiling’s infectious. And when someone’s having a bad day, you put a smile on their face, you can change the mood.

Q: What’s it like being Francisco Lindor?

A: It’s amazing. I have a beautiful wife [Katia] and an amazing daughter [Kalina]. Mom and Dad are still alive. I’ve lived the life I always wanted, and I’m healthy, so it’s great.

Q: Do you think you’re made for New York?

A: Is it like having success here?. Or is it just be a grinder like people here in New York? That could be taken so many different ways.

Q: New York scares some guys.

A: I’m not scared.





Francisco Lindor hits a grand slam against the A’s on Friday night. AP

Q: Why doesn’t it scare you?

A: ’Cause I’m playing the same game. I play only 81 games a year, and then the rest I play on the road (chuckle). I’m blessed to be here. I have God by my side, I’m good. I got the ultimate protector by me, so I’m good. I have an amazing family.

Q: Is playing here what you expected?

A: This place has an amazing vibe to it. Better than what I thought.

Q: You once said, “I’m proud to be a New York Met.” Why?

A: It’s just a well-rounded group of people, and they’re all striving to do the same thing, and that’s make the organization a much better place, and to win, and to represent Queens, Flushing and New York the right way.

Q: Describe Mets fans.

A: They want to cheer you on. You just gotta give ’em something to cheer for. They come to the game to scream and have a good time, but they need something to scream for. They want to cheer their players and push them, but they need something from us.

Q: How would you describe Steve Cohen?

A: As a gatherer. He gathers a lot of information from people and then makes his own decision. He’s not just gonna jump into one decision right away, he’s gonna educate himself with good people around him, and he’ll make the decision.

Q: Whatever comes to mind: Buck Showalter.

A: Leader … driven … ultimate competitor … knowledgeable … not afraid to make decisions.

Q: How many wins would you think he’s worth in the dugout?

A: Fifteen, 20. Probably even more. The way I see it, it’s by he gets his players to push themself. I don’t see it based on the decision he makes — oh, I changed the pitcher, I changed the batter, he bunted, he got the runner over — no. I see it as he’s holding players accountable. And he’s making players play harder, based on the days that we show up and we’re a little tired, and then you look at him, and yeah, you gotta go, you know? Most of the changes nowadays most of the managers are making through analytics. They have the matchups already done. I see it as how he holds his players accountable and how he pushes and how he motivates.





Francisco Lindor chats with Mets manager Buck Showalter Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Q: You pick his brain a lot. What are you talking about with him?

A: Stuff that happened in the game. Questions where I’d say, “Why do you challenge that call? Why do you not challenge that call? What’s the rule of this?”

Q: Would you ever consider being a manager one day?

A: He tells me all the time, “Whenever you manage, you’re gonna need this,” and then gives me a little nugget, and I’m like, “I’m not managing. I’m not managing.” But he’s been doing that for two years now, so now I’m like, “Maybe. Maybe one day, we’ll see.” I owe time to my family. If the door opens one day — I still got nine years on my contract. I’m far from that.

Q: But it’s something that could interest you?

A: I would like to shape the lives of young people. Whether is that through managing, through mentoring, through helping them work out in the offseason. … I wouldn’t close the door.

Q: Have you envisioned or can you envision what winning a World Series here? Tell me what you see.

A: I see people loving each other … people smiling, people celebrating. … I see a long, big parade. … I see a stage. … I see grabbing the microphone. … I’d see the cultural shift. … I see a lot of warm hugs and smiles, even though it’s gonna be cold (smile).





Francisco Lindor rounds the bases after a solo home run against the Padres. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Q: What do you mean by cultural shift?

A: When I got here, people were hoping we were gonna win. When you win a World Series, or you make it deep, people expect to win, and I like that.

Q: How long did it take you to get over losing Game 7 of the 2016 World Series to the Cubs while with Cleveland?

A: Still not over it. I shouldn’t be over it. … We lost. I don’t want to lose. Hats off to them, but I don’t want to get over it. It’s something I couldn’t give the people in Cleveland, a championship to remember.

Q: What was the lesson for you?

A: Finish the task.

Q: Describe Kodai Senga.

A: Very routine-oriented … easygoing … and has a chip on his shoulder.

Q: Can Pete Alonso challenge Aaron Judge’s home run record?

A: How many did he hit his first year [2019], 50-something [53]? He’s older, better. He can do it.

Q: What is it like facing Justin Verlander?

A: I knew it was gonna be a battle. I knew it was gonna be one of those where I could get him first at-bat and he’ll come try to get me the next at-bat. He wouldn’t back down from any challenges.

Q: Playing behind Max Scherzer?

A: It’s amazing, because you’re trying to match his energy, and you’re also trying to match his way of thinking — “Damn, why did he throw this pitch right here?All right, so then I’m gonna think like him.” And then, it’s like I’m always trying to catch up.

Q: What makes Eduardo Escobar so popular in the clubhouse?

A: So loveable and so warm … so genuine that you can’t help but to pull for him as much as he is pulling for himself.

Q: Describe Brandon Nimmo.

A: I see Nimmo as someone who can light up a room with a smile. He hasn’t reached Level 7 on his potential. I think he’s got so much more.

Q: What are some adjectives about the way you play?

A: Passionate. That’s when he’s at his best, whenever he’s smiling, and having fun, ’cause everything comes a little more natural. Everything’s instinctual. Just let him have fun, let him run like a little kid.

Q: But isn’t baseball always fun to you?

A: Baseball could be frustrating, man. It’s hard to go 0-for-35, it’s hard to hit .180, it’s hard to not be successful at a daily job. Imagine if you walk into your job and getting yelled at every single day because you didn’t turn in the good paper, you didn’t turn in the good interview for two weeks straight.





Francisco Lindor celebrated during a Mets’ win over the Padres. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Q: What enabled you to get through that?

A: Stay humble, don’t forget your beginnings, don’t forget where you come from, stay true to who you are. Understand that failure is part of the process.

Q: Does your wife help you when you’re in a slump?

A: Yeah, she hears me out. When I go home, I start venting out just talking about my swing and my mechanics and how I’m approaching things and how I’m not thinking the right way — she hears me out, and that sometimes is the most important thing.

Q: Describe your wife.

A: Real, genuine, kind, fire, argumental, but understanding. The best human being I know.

Q: Fire in what way?

A: She’s gonna tell you what she has on her mind. She don’t stand by a system that needs to be changed, she’s gonna change it, she’s gonna work to do whatever it takes to change it.

Q: If you could build the perfect shortstop, what would you take from Francisco Lindor?

A: Defense. Be able to think ahead.

Q: Where would you rank yourself?

A: Top 10. Somewhere in there.

Q: What does drive you?

A: Winning. And not letting my family down.

Q: You have a second child on the way?

A: (Smile) Yeah, June 28. … Another girl.

Q: Do you have a name picked out?

A: I have a name that I want, and my wife has another name that she wants, so probably what my wife wants (laugh).

Q: What’s fatherhood been like?

A: Oh my God, it’s the best stage of my life right now. It’s extremely fulfilling to be able to see my daughter walk. … It could be very hard, it could be very challenging. Days could be long and years could be really fast (smile). But I love it.

Q: How’s your diaper game?

A: It’s great. Whenever I can give her a bath, or change a diaper, tickle her a little bit, that’s my bonding time with my daughter.

Q: If you could pick the brain of any shortstop in baseball history, who would it be?

A: Roberto Alomar. He’s not a shortstop, but that’s my guy.

Q: OK, give me a shortstop.

A: Barry Larkin and Derek Jeter.

Q: If you could face one pitcher in baseball history to test your skills?

A: I grew up idolizing Pedro Martinez … and he had a Rawlings glove that was red with a trapeze leather web. Stuff like that I remember as a kid.

Q: What is your favorite tattoo?

A: I have like a family design thing where it’s like a family tree, and I have sayings: “Be consistent,” “Don’t forget where you come from,” “Stay humble” … little quotes that my family have said to me throughout my years in life.





Francisco Lindor celebrates a Mets win with Tommy Pham. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Q: Where does your maturity beyond your years come from?

A: My mom has always preached to not just think of yourself, think of others. Try to sympathize. Try to be in other people’s shoes. It’s so hard for humans to understand their neighbor. It’s really hard. I can’t do it all the time. I can try to sympathize, but I can’t understand what people go through unless I went through it.

Q: What is the biggest adversity you had to overcome?

A: My mom’s stroke. And then my sister had cancer. My mom was my rock my whole entire life. Seeing her suffer and going through many different surgeries … it’s not easy. My mom was at most of my games. My mom couldn’t travel anywhere. I missed her a lot.

Q: Describe her.

A: Beautiful smile. Beautiful attitude. Outgoing. Fearless. Amazing cook. Very warm, very passionate, is caring and very selfless.

Q: And your father?

A: Intimidating. Demanding. Tough. Kind. Genuine. And unapologetic.

Q: Who are you more like?

A: Mom.

Q: You have a special needs younger sister.

A: She always has a smile. She gets excited whenever she sees her siblings and people that she loves. You don’t ever know what people are going through in life so you don’t need to judge them based on what the cover looks like.

Q: Describe your fashion style.

A: I would describe it as very versatile … very unapologetic and … it could go anywhere. It’s very colorful … it’s live.





Francisco Lindor and Katia Lindor attend GQ’s Global Creativity Awards on April 06, 2023. Getty Images

Q: What stood out to you about the GQ Fashion party?

A: How black tie is not a tux and a tie (smile). It was a creative black tie, but it went from black tie in the ’80s to the ’90s to how young people dress up nowadays to so many different textures and colors, and so much flair, but at the same time clean, classy. Loved the different cuts that people were wearing.

Q: Who are some of the best-dressed athletes?

A: One of the very first ones that I can remember is M.J. [Michael Jordan]. How he made suits and different things be a little bit more not just Wall Street people. Then [Dennis] Rodman took it to a whole different level. And then that just opened up for a lot of different athletes. Nowadays you have the LeBron James, the D- [Dwyane] Wade, the [Russell] Westbrooks, Odell Beckham, [Marcus] Stroman in the big leagues. A lot of basketball, football players because they get photographed because they show up so much closer to game time than baseball players. Baseball players show up at 1 o’clock for a 7 o’clock game, there’s no photographers here to take pictures (smile). And it’s hard to dress up for 162 games (laugh).

Q: When will your signature cleats be released?

A: So I have my signature Lindor 1s, they dropped in ’21. And then I have the Lindor 2s … they’ll be coming out soon at some point this year.

Q: What features did you want to include?

A: First of all I wanted to have comfort, stability, sustainability, and to be able to be worn in many different events in life — whether it was just at a baseball game, at a basketball game, at a football game, at a club, at the mall, restaurants, just so many different areas.

Q: How did you become a fan of F1 Racing driver Lewis Hamilton?

A: Lewis Hamilton is someone who has transcended the sport, and I love people that can do that. The ability to bring their style into a sport, or a career that doesn’t really fit with your style. People are liking it and people are vibing to it and people are dressing a little different and people are doing their hair a little different because they have found the comfort of being who they truly are through their lens of Lewis Hamilton. What do I mean by that? Lewis Hamilton is someone who loves fashion and expresses himself through dressing up, and doing the parades and doing different things, and then whenever you see other guys dressing up and taking more pictures on the Instagram and meditating like he does and talking more about their life of personal problems … that’s something that Lewis Hamilton brought to the sport, and I respect that.

Q: Lindor Hall at Montverde Academy.

A: It means a place I grew up I was able to help create a great environment for generations to come.

Q: Three dinner guests?

A: Roberto Clemente, Muhammad Ali, LeBron James.

Q: What would you ask Clemente?

A. In a room like that, you don’t want to be the one talking. You want to listen.

Q: Why Ali?

A: So much adversity. He went from being one of the most liked, to being one of the most hated, to one of the most respected. He stuck to what he believed, and I respect that.

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Miracle.”

Q: Favorite actor?

A: Will Smith.

Q: Favorite actress?

A: Anne Hathaway.

Q: Favorite entertainer?

A: Kevin Hart.





Francisco Lindor watches his grand slam against the Oakland A’s on Friday night. Getty Images

Q: Favorite rapper?

A: Bad Bunny.

Q: Favorite meal?

A: Puerto Rican food, my mom’s lasagna and pizza.

Q: Tom Brady played until 45. Could you see yourself playing until 45?

A: If I have the health, and if I can keep up with the young guys … yeah. Tom Brady kept up with everyone, so yeah.

Q: How long do you want to play?

A: As long as I can.

Q: What do you like best about this team?

A: The ability to bounce back.

Q: Is this a World Series championship team?

A: I always believe that. I’ve been in many clubhouses and I always thought we have what it takes to win a championship.

Q: What do you hope your legacy will be?

A: Someone that gave everything he had. Someone that helped the organization and the culture be in a much better spot … and a winner, someone that won, someone that was part of a winning group.