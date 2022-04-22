Francisco Lindor details hitting prep that has him on time in 2022

Sign up here to get Inside the Mets delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.
After arriving as Mets hitting coach this winter, Eric Chavez studied his players’ 2021 at-bats on video in search of anything correctable.
Francisco Lindor’s swing was one Chavez didn’t dare attempt to touch.
“There was nothing to change,” Chavez said this week.
Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.