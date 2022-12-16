Francisco Lindor celebrates one year anniversary with video of lavish wedding

Congratulations are in order for Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia Reguero Lindor, who celebrated their one year wedding anniversary on Friday.

The 29-year-old Mets shortstop took to Instagram to share a romantic video from the couple’s wedding, which took place at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami.

“I have walked many journeys in my life, but this one has been the best, most challenging, emotional, passionate, fun, caring, loving and rewarding journey of all,” Lindor wrote in his caption. “Cheers to year 1, and cheers to 71 more years. After I turn 100 you’re on your own 😂 Happy Anniversary, te amo 🤟🏽.”

In the video, the couple can be seen sharing a toast during an outdoor celebration that featured a firework display. It goes on to show moments throughout their wedding day, as well as their daughter Kalina Zoé, who turned two last month.

After the ceremony, guests attended a champagne reception at an outdoor rooftop pool in downtown Miami that featured string lights, a live band and lots of dancing under white tents.

The video also shows Lindor and Katia exchanging vows in an outdoor ceremony before they sealed their union with a kiss. Lindor’s face lit up when he saw his bride in her strapless white dress before they tied the knot.

Lindor and Katia, who got engaged in 2020, announced their marriage on Instagram last December. The couple met through social media.

“I messaged her on Instagram,” Lindor told The Post in April. “Her picture popped up and I was like, ‘This girl is beautiful!’

“We talked for three months and then I met her in Arizona ‘cause I was out there for spring training,” he recalled at the time. “We just hung out and I was like, ‘I think she’s the one.’ At first, I was a little bit like, ‘Ahh, I don’t want to really commit,’ but I knew that she was the one.”

Lindor and Katia moved to Manhattan after Lindor secured a $341 million, 10-year deal with the Mets in 2021.