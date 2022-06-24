Francisco Lindor, Buck Showalter lead Mets past Marlins

MIAMI — Buck Showalter and Francisco Lindor combined for a rare form of double trouble Friday night.

First, the Mets manager won a double challenge on a double-play call in the sixth inning. Then, his star shortstop emerged to ensure it counted with a go-ahead three-run double that sent the Mets to a 5-3 victory over the Marlins at loanDepot park.

Lindor also homered as part of the attack against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who entered with an MLB-best 1.72 ERA. The victory was the Mets’ fourth in five games against the Marlins over the past eight days. In between, the Mets lost consecutive games in Houston.

Showalter’s double challenge fueled the three-run sixth inning that put the Mets ahead.

With Tomas Nido on second and Brandon Nimmo on first, Starling Marte hit a grounder that Jazz Chisholm Jr. fielded. Between first and second base, Chishoolm tagged Nimmo with his glove, but not the ball. Nimmo was called out, as was Marte on the throw to first. But realizing Chisholm hadn’t applied the tag with the ball in his glove, the second baseman requested it from Jesus Aguilar and tagged Nimmo, who was still on the ground between the bases.

Buck Showalter talks with umpires during his first successful challenge of the night. USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor connects on a solo homer in the first inning. USA TODAY Sports

The Mets challenged both outs. Not only was Marte ruled safe by a step at first, but also Nimmo was awarded second — on the basis he had been called out and would have reached the base had he kept running.

The double-challenge victory loaded the bases before Lindor unloaded them with a three-run double to right center.

Lindor also smashed a two-out homer in the first to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Lindor jumped on a 99-mph fastball and the ball just cleared the fence in center field for his 12th homer of the season.

Taijuan Walker pitches Friday night during the Mets’ win over the Marlins AP

Mark Canha hammered an up-and-in fastball from Alcantara for a solo homer in the fifth that gave the Mets a 2-1 lead. The Marlins ace had only allowed four homers all season entering play.

Taijuan Walker allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks over six-plus innings for the win. Drew Smith entered in the seventh and walked three batters — forcing in a run in the process — but Adam Ottavino averted further trouble by getting Jesus Aguilar to fly out to center with the bases loaded.

Walker allowed two singles in the fifth that helped the Marlins tie the score 2-2. Jon Berti delivered a one-out single and raced to third on Chisholm’s hit to right field. Chisholm advanced to second on Marte’s throw to third and scored on Jorge Soler’s RBI ground out.