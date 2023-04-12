Francisco Alvarez may DH for Mets, but will have to prove himself first

Francisco Alvarez could receive opportunities beyond his catching duties with the Mets, but he has to prove his worthiness.

The 21-year-old rookie was behind the plate Tuesday for his second start since his recall from Triple-A Syracuse last week. Before the Mets lost 4-2 to the Padres at Citi Field, manager Buck Showalter was asked if Alvarez would be a consideration as DH when not catching.

“If he shows that he is an offensive force up here,” Showalter said in response to the question.

Alvarez then went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the loss.

Included was a strikeout against Josh Hader for the final out of the game with runners on second and third base. Alvarez is 1-for-8 (.125) with an RBI since his promotion.

Likewise, Showalter said he would consider Alvarez for pinch-hitting duty — even before the late innings — if he thought it was the right spot.

With just two catchers on the roster, the risk would be leaving the team short-handed if Tomas Nido were forced to depart a game. If Alvarez were the DH and had to move behind the plate, the Mets would lose the DH.

Alvarez’s power right-handed bat has helped establish him as the Mets’ No. 1 prospect, but he still hasn’t received many opportunities above the Double-A level.





Mets rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez Bill Kostroun/New York Post

He struggled at the plate in spring training for the Mets this year and was optioned to Syracuse before Omar Narvaez was placed on the injured list Friday with a left calf strain that is expected to keep him sidelined into June.

Brett Baty hit his third homer of the season as part of a 3-for-5 performance for Syracuse. Baty owns a 1.351 OPS in five games — he missed action last week with right thumb soreness that forced him to leave a game early.

Baty’s hot start has occurred while the Mets are still waiting for Eduardo Escobar to heat up.

Escobar is batting just .111, and the club’s early offensive struggles are only increasing the pressure on Escobar, with Baty — who battled for the starting third base job in spring training — waiting for an opportunity with the Mets.

Showalter said he doesn’t expect Justin Verlander to return from the injured list to pitch on the Mets’ 10-game West Coast trip, which begins Friday at Oakland.

Tylor Megill, who replaced Verlander in the rotation, is scheduled to pitch the series finale Wednesday against the Padres and should start at least once on the road trip.

Verlander, who is recovering from a strained teres major near his right armpit, last week said he expects to pitch at some point in April.

Showalter said the plan is for Verlander to pitch in a minor league rehab game before he makes his first start for the Mets.

Seth Elledge, a right-handed pitcher, was claimed off waivers from the Braves and optioned to Syracuse.

Jose Quintana was shifted to the 60-day injured list to create space on the 40-man roster.

Elledge has appeared in 23 games as a reliever in his major league career and pitched to a 4.63 ERA.