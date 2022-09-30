Francisco Alvarez hitting seventh in Mets debut

The Mets aren’t wasting any time unveiling Francisco Alvarez.

The slugging catching prospect was officially called up to the Mets on Friday afternoon and will bat seventh and DH in Friday’s series opener against the Braves. The Post’s Joel Sherman first reported on Thursday night the Mets were planning the move.

Alvarez, 20, will primarily play against lefty pitchers and will face a good one on Friday night with the Braves starting Max Fried (13-7, 2,50 ERA).

Alvarez hit .260 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs this season, splitting his time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

“It’s always been a goal of mine since I was a little kid to reach the big leagues,” Alvarez said at the Futures Game in July “That still is the goal. “I try not to get too ahead of myself, but I’m here to help and I’m ready to go whenever they need me.”

Francisco Alvarez on Feb. 19, 2022 during Mets spring training. Larry Marano

In a corresponding move, the Mets placed outfielder Darin Ruf on the 10-day DL with a neck issue. They also designated lefty pitcher Alex Claudio for assignment.

The Mets are one game ahead of the Braves heading into the three-game series in Atlanta.