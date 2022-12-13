France dealing with illnesses ahead of World Cup game vs. Morocco

France are facing a potential fitness crisis ahead of its pivotal 2022 World Cup clash with Morocco on Wednesday.

Multiple players are dealing with illnesses, according to The Sun, as a bug has started to spread around the team. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano – both of whom started in the team’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over England – were forced to sit out of training on Tuesday, just one day before the match.

Upamecano has a sore throat while Rabiot is feeling under the weather, per the report, and their availability against Morocco is in doubt.

In their place, Youssef Fofana would be the likely choice to fill-in Rabiot’s place in midfield, while Ibrahima Konate would likely replace Upamecano on defense. The pair started France’s group stage game against Tunisia, when they had already clinched a spot in the knockout round and were resting a majority of regular starters.

France has already lost many of their normal stars. Just days before their first match, stud striker Karim Benzema was ruled out for the entire World Cup after injuring his calf in training. The team is also without Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante after suffering injuries with their club teams prior to the World Cup. Both Pogba and Kante played pivotal roles on France’s 2018 title team.

But France has demonstrated they can overcome the absences. In Benzema’s place, Oliver Giroud has scored four goals at at striker, tied for second-most in the tournament. Youngster Aurélien Tchouaméni has also shined in Pogba and Kante’s place in midfield, including a stunning outside-the-box goal against England.