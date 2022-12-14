France beats Morocco, will face Argentina in World Cup final

Didier Deschamps raised his arms in celebration as Morocco’s players fell to the ground in exhaustion.

The result had been more or less known for 15 minutes, but now it was official. The French would be moving on, as Morocco’s run came to a sad end.

France defeated Morocco, 2-0, on Wednesday afternoon to set up a box office 2022 World Cup final against Argentina that will pit the defending champions against Lionel Messi, seeking his first title.

Theo Hernández scored the goal to send France through just five minutes into the game, sending a half-volley past Yassine Bounou after the ball came to him off Kylian Mbappé’s shot. The move started after Antoine Griezmann was played in, with his Moroccan defender falling to the ground and opening up space in the penalty area. Morocco converged on the ball to block Mbappé’s shot, but had no defense but hope when the ball fell to Hernández.

France’s Theo Hernandez scores the opening goal in the World Cup semifinal against Morocco on Dec. 14, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

He got on top of a high bounce, driving it into the ground and handing France an early lead.

That was only the second goal Morocco had conceded all tournament, and the first scored by another team. (Morocco allowed an own goal in the group stage against Canada). It put the Moroccans in a rare position of needing to mount a comeback, against a side that looked ready to romp.

They so very nearly proved worthy of the challenge.

For the next 73 minutes, the game hung in the balance, with Morocco throwing everything it had, and the French proving worthy to the challenge.

France players celebrate after Randal Kolo Muani (second from right) scores the team’s second goal against Morocco in the World Cup semifinals on Dec. 14, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

A team that had spent all World Cup in defense mounted an effective attack, possessing the ball and forcing France to scramble again and again. But they started to tire out around the 65-minute mark, conceding a dangerous free kick that Marcus Thuram glanced wide, and another chance for Thuram to hit wide on 76 minutes.

Finally, on 79 minutes, the Moroccan dream — and that of Africa and the Middle East with it — died out, as Mbappé found Randal Kolo Muani on the back post for what turned into an easy finish, as Morocco’s defense flocked to the superstar, leaving Muani all alone for the finish.

Morocco goes out with the best ever performance for an African side at a World Cup in hand, an unequivocal highlight of this World Cup. The crowd at the national anthems on Wednesday, which whistled during “La Marseillaise” before belting every word to Cherifian Anthem, exemplified what their run has meant not just to Africa but to the Middle East. Even at the end, Morocco fought, forcing Jules Koundé to clear the ball off the line in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but it was not enough.

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates the team’s second goal against Morocco in the World Cup semifinals on Dec. 14, 2022. FIFA via Getty Images

As for France, it’s hard to think of a World Cup final more packed with history than the one that will be played at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Mbappé goes for his second World Cup title at the age of 23. Deschamps tries to become the first manager to win two straight World Cup titles since Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in 1934 and 1938 and France the first nation to go back-to-back since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, with another young superstar as its talisman in Pelé.

On Argentina’s side, Lionel Messi plays in his second World Cup final and what will almost certainly be his last ever match for La Albiceleste. It would be the first World Cup victory for a South American side since Brazil in 2002, and the first for Argentina since 1986, when Diego Maradona powered a nation to glory in Mexico City.

Undeniably, it is the result every network wanted. And without a doubt, it is a matchup worthy of the occasion.