Foxes will be up for challenge

Liverpool will be in the classic revenge spot at home Thursday, with the best player in the league returning and will be a popular pick to steamroll Leicester. However, if any mid-table side can hurt the Reds on the counterattack and run into space behind the press, it’s Leicester City. I think the Foxes have a good chance to score in this match.

The Reds are inflated because of the spot and overall health of the squad, but much like last time, the Foxes can keep this competitive and are actually healthier than they were heading into the last meeting.

Ndidi and Youri Tielemans can break up play enough in midfield; Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman are more than capable on the counter; and Leicester shouldn’t be catching two goals on the road against anyone other than Manchester City in the English Premier League.

My projections have Leicester City as a 1.6-goal underdog, so I’ll take the two goals on the road and hold my nose the club will show some type of defensive improvement and stop giving away silly penalties.

The play: Leicester City +2 (-120 or better).