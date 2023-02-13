Fox Sports gets 113 million viewers

Super Bowl 2023 delivered in spades for Fox Sports.

The network announced Monday that the game drew an average of 113 million viewers across TV (Fox and Fox Deportes) and streaming, the highest audience for the Super Bowl since 2017.

In its release, Fox disclosed that this is the preliminary measurement using Nielsen’s fast national data combined with Adobe Analytics. The final number will be available Tuesday.

Fox said the halftime show starring Rihanna averaged 118.7 million viewers, the most-watched halftime show since Katy Perry in 2015, and second-highest ever.

The top 10 markets were Kansas City, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Norfolk, Charlotte, Minneapolis and St. Louis. Kansas City had a whopping 52.0 rating and 87 share.

Last year’s Super Bowl, which featured the Rams defeating the Bengals, averaged 112.3 million viewers across NBC’s TV and streaming platforms.





L’Jarius Sneed does confetti angels on the State Farm Stadium field. Getty Images

This was the most-watched Super Bowl since 2017, when the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons. This game averaged 113.7 million viewers across all platforms. Out-of-home viewership was not previously counted immediately in Nielsen numbers until 2020. That being said, it was counted the last two years and this game appears to have surpassed them.

The streaming audience of seven million viewers for this year’s Super Bowl represented an 18 percent increase over the six million streaming viewers last year.





The Super Bowl delivered huge ratings for Fox Sports. Getty Images

Factors in the high viewership of the game included the fact that it featured two legacy franchises in the Chiefs and Eagles with star quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Additionally, because these measurements encapsulate the average viewership throughout the game, the ratings benefitted from being a close contest. The game was tied with less than 10 seconds left until the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker kicked a go-ahead field goal to give Kanas City a 38-35 lead and its second Super Bowl win in four years.