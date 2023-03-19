Fox NFL’s Jay Glazer announces engagement to Rosie Tenison

Fox NFL reporter Jay Glazer proposed to his girlfriend in a heartwarming ceremony.

The 53-year-old journalist became engaged with his partner, Rosie Tenison, an ex-model and current clothing designer, earlier this week, according to a People report, and announced the news on Sunday via Instagram.

“Sooooo this happened! It only took me 53 years to find true love. For everyone out there… it’s never too late… Because of my gray, I’ve felt unlovable for 53 years! As a result, I’ve sabotaged and pushed others away- that’s what the gray gets you to do,” Glazer opened up in a post on Instagram.

“But it takes a special spirit to stand there with me, help me grow, and feel worthy of feeling loved. That’s who this woman is!! This amazing, incredible soul Rosie Tenison saw my pain but more so saw my heart and said ‘This man takes care of so many people but who takes care of him? I want to be the one to take care of him!’ ”





Jay Glazer pictured with his now fiancée Rosie Tenison. Instagram/@jayglazer

The Fox NFL Sunday host proposed in Santa Monica, California – at the same spot the couple had their first date, according to People.

Photos on Instagram display the happy couple smiling during their special day, with one photo showcasing an up-close shot of Tenison’s diamond engagement ring.

The two have a deep relationship and once “had broken up before [Glazer] went on his mental health journey,” according to his book, “Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety into Motivation and You Can Too.”

“I wouldn’t have been able to receive this love had I not gone on this mental health journey with all of you,” Glazer said on Instagram. “Took me 53 years to do the work on myself to see I am worth it, I can beat the gray… I can live in the blue. Thank you Rosie for what’s going to be a lifetime of blue and love.”