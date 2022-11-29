Fox kept fans in dark during SmackDown-college football bungle

The Post’s Joseph Staszewski brings you around the world of professional wrestling every Tuesday in his weekly column, the Post Match Angle. (The Post Match Angle will return Dec. 13)

Those on the East Coast looking to tune into SmackDown on Friday certainly got a surprise and missed seeing WWE’s in the process.

UCLA football’s win over Cal was running long on Fox with 1:53 left in the game and the Golden Bears driving to try to tie or win the game. So it was clear SmackDown would not be starting on time on your TV. This kind of thing happens all the time in live sports and what occurred was surprising because Fox almost always handles the situation flawlessly. Usually, a network flashes something along the bottom of the screen and moves the next program to a secondary network or streaming platform. But Fox was showing a replay of the United States’ World Cup draw with England on FS1, and I can understand not wanting to boot or cut into that on what was a jam-packed weekend for the network with college football, the World Cup and the NFL on Sunday.

Still, there should have been a clear plan in place beforehand so it could quickly be relayed to the large number of viewers who watch SmackDown each week. What if the game had gone to overtime? Instead, we got none of that from Fox initially either on the broadcast or its subsequent Twitter accounts, even the one specifically dedicated to WWE on Fox. There wasn’t a mention on any of WWE’s accounts either, though they likely would be taking their cue from the network and the show was still running live outside the U.S. and other areas of the country.

The UCLA-Cal football game ran long on Friday night before SmackDown. Fox

So as the Bruins were celebrating their ninth win of the season, Becky Lynch — less than three minutes into the show — was returning to WWE television for the first time since SummerSlam as she was revealed as the surprise member of Bianca Belair’s Survivor Series WarGames team. It all left many people (including this one) on Twitter scrambling to find info on SmackDown and then angry to have missed such an important moment live.

A few people on Twitter directed me to the Fox Sports app, but as I quickly clicked on the picture for SmackDown — like I’m sure many others did — I was still getting the feed of the football game. Even if normal TV viewers eventually found the show on the app, Lynch’s moment was likely over by the time they did.

Exactly eight minutes of TV time, including one set of commercials, passed before Fox flashed a blue “Program Alert” bar on the bottom of the screen saying SmackDown was next, with no mention if the show was going to start from the beginning or pick up live. We then got another round of commercials. So many fans were likely seeing SmackDown’s events playing out on their Twitter feed instead of their TVs, still unable to watch. I’m sure more than a few were at least thinking about taking a steel chair to their sets by then.

We finally got the WWE open about 10 minutes late and thankfully Fox started SmackDown from the beginning so everyone could eventually see Lynch’s return. Unfortunately, the WWE on BT Sport Twitter account from the UK would became one giant SmackDown spoiler all night, but that’s the least of the problems.

I’m not criticizing Fox’s decision to air SmackDown on delay on its regular channel. With just 10 minutes missed it was probably the right choice. The issue here is not clearly communicating to the audience what was going on and if there was a way to watch it live should they want to, considering how important the opening of WWE shows are. It was also some terrible luck this one proved to be more important than others, but that doesn’t excuse Fox’s lack of communication with all the different ways we have to get information out now.

Broken Order

Too often “AEW Rampage” has felt like a can-miss show lately. Not this week. Preston Vance (10) splitting from Dark Order was one of the best endings in the show’s short history. It paid off weeks of storytelling, giving Vance a fresh start with La Faccion, and the Dark Order — which now has its first defector — has an intriguing angle to work for weeks to come. It’s a much-needed shot in the arm for the group.

Having Brodie Lee Jr. (-1) there to initially lead Lance out in what looked like the cavalry arriving to then having him watch as 10 turned on the group using Mr. Brodie Lee’s discus lariat was a great touch. Vance, after ripping apart Evil Uno’s mask, discarded his and handed it to Lee Jr. – who sold it about as well as you can expect from a 9-year-old. It was the type of compelling and important TV that Rampage had been missing. They even followed it up with Amanda Huber chiding Vance in a tweet, saying he “let your true family down.”

Man of The People

Becky Lynch doing her first promo back in WWE from the crowd on “Monday Night Raw” was a fantastic idea and really made use of her ability to joke and ad-lib. She looked at home interacting with the fans in such a genuine way and they become part of the show. You could really feel the crowd’s love for her. Lynch being amongst the fans was so effective that I can’t believe WWE didn’t think of it sooner and it’s something they should go back to in the right spots — especially when it’s time for her to face Ronda Rousey.

The 10 Count

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks pulled off a masterful CM Punk troll job on the Chicago fans on Dynamite, knowing they were going to be the heels there after the events of All Out. Omega teased the GTS then later hit one on PAC and even did a bite (as Ace Steel allegedly did to him). Matt Jackson purposefully botched a Buckshot Lariat after Punk had failed to do it in a match. It all worked because The Elite and Death Triangle have seven of these to do. That made this match feel different, but The Elite need to cool it with this kind of stuff moving forward.

It feels like NXT is all-in on Wes Lee for now. He got a cool new entrance and they had him beat Carmelo Hayes — one of its biggest stars -— right in the middle of the ring in the main event for the North American championship. We will know for sure if he goes over a menacing and returning Dominik Dijakovic (now Dijak), who looks straight out of a ’90s action movie now in another silly NXT makeover.

The House of Black return was well done and they appear to be remaining tweeners for now, booked like heels but getting cheered by the fans. All that matters now is a much-needed strong run, either as trios or maybe Malakai Black defeating Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic title. Speaking of Orange Cassidy, hats off to him and Jake Hager for having such an entertaining match centered around a bucket hat.

Dominik Mysterio crashing his family’s Thanksgiving dinner with Rhea Ripley and then destroying his dad Rey is the type of off-site stuff WWE needs to do more of. It felt like something out of the Attitude Era. The 1.5 million views on Twitter is a clear indicator it worked and people want more.

There is only one way the story AEW set up at the opening of Dynamite needs to end, and that’s with William Regal betraying Bryan Danielson so royally it fuels his title feud with MJF. The crowd was so against Danielson defending Regal to Jon Moxley, but the real-life story about his dad’s battle with alcoholism and his passion eventually brought them around.

One thing that still gets me is when “fired” wrestlers are in matches trying to earn a contract and still get their full music and entrance like Dexter Lumis did on Raw.

Rampage included two very good women’s promos, another sign the division is moving in the right direction. Toni Storm, eyes black and blue after breaking her nose against Jamie Hayter at Full Gear, really gave a passionate and honest promo about Hayter, her title reign and what’s next. Also, Athena built off a full heel turn after pushing ref Aubrey Edwards (high on the list of potential heel moves along with pushing Tony Schiavone) to the ground last week by calling out ROH women’s champion Mercedes Martinez. Think the new edge fits her well.

I wasn’t sure if Alexa Bliss couldn’t take her eyes off Bianca Belair’s Raw women’s championship or if she was in some sort of a trance after Bray Wyatt’s symbol flashed behind her. Intriguing stuff either way.

After some very intriguing vignettes, the debut of Scrypts in NXT was very underwhelming. It ended up being Reggie, Carmella’s former sommelier on the main roster, and he just felt like a walking gimmick. He wore a bad mask and left a cheap-looking calling card on his opponent after beating him.

As cool as adding WarGames to Survivor Series is, it is a bit sad that the event didn’t feature one traditional Survivor Series match. The concept worked great for years until WWE got too lazy to book compelling stories around it — outside of NXT’s invasion in 2019.

Extra: Deepest condolences to Mickie James and her family after she reveled Monday that she lost her brother Wayne and her 16–year-old niece in a car accident.

Wrestler of the Week

Sami Zayn, WWE

Zayn’s rise in WWE has been incredible to watch and what unfolded at Survivor Series, as he solidified his standing in The Bloodline, likely sets him up for a crack at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal championship sometime next year, He has become one of WWE’s best storytellers and the range of emotions he showed between hitting Kevin Owens with a low blow and getting hugs from The Bloodline was fantastic. The crowd went from booing to cheering him in a matter of minutes.

Sami Zayn helped The Bloodline to a win at Survivor Series on Saturday. WWE

Match to Watch

Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar, SmackDown World Cup final (Friday, FS1, 8 p.m.)

Not only are these two of the best pure wrestlers in the company, but the winner gets to face Gunther for the Intercontinental championship. You can’t go wrong with either as a winner. An Escobar victory means we likely get a Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium feud. If Ricochet get his hand raised then maybe he and Braun Strowman team up against Imperium and we potentially get the Monster of All Monsters vs. Gunther down the road.

