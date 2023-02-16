Four reasons why Knicks are beating expectations so far

Most reasonable preseason projections slotted the Knicks anywhere from ninth to 11th in the Eastern Conference. There was too much depth for them to be any higher, too many question marks on their roster. Reaching the play-in round of the postseason, most experts agreed, would be a success.

Through 60 games, though, Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks have surpassed those mild expectations. They enter the All-Star break all alone in sixth place, just two games behind the Nets for fifth, six games over .500 at 33-27.

Their Over/Under number for wins was 38.5. It seems like a virtual lock that they will surpass that figure. So much has gone right for the Knicks, from health to the brilliant play of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle and the teams around them unexpectedly struggling for a variety of reasons.

The point guard

So much has gone right. Randle has been a monster. Immanuel Quickley has developed into a two-way dynamo. The trade of Josh Hart has given the Knicks a spark. But it all starts with Brunson, the point guard this franchise has lacked for decades.

Thibodeau and Randle have both pointed to Brunson’s presence for the forward’s 180-degree turn after last year’s disappointment. Considered an overpay by some in the summer, Brunson has actually been a bargain at $104 million, posting career-bests of 23.9 points, 6.2 assists and 41.1 percent 3-point shooting.

Over the last 21 games, he is averaging an even 30 points on 51.8 percent shooting. The last Knick to do that over a 20-game span? Patrick Ewing in 1990. He should be an All-Star, obviously. The Knicks went from not having a point guard last year to having one of the best in the league, a true leader who faults himself after losses and defers credit after wins.

Watered-down East

The Bulls, Raptors and Hawks have all been major disappointments, a combined 10 games south of .500. Lonzo Ball’s season-long absence has created a crater-sized hole at point guard for Chicago, which is surprisingly 24th in offensive rating despite a Big 3 of All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine. The addition of Dejounte Murray was supposed to make the Hawks better, but they have somehow been worse, a subpar defensive team that is consistently inconsistent. The Raptors have yet to put together a winning streak of three or more games, and last year’s Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, hasn’t progressed as expected. Factor in the Nets trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and the Heat being unable to upgrade their roster over the summer or at the recent trade deadline, and it’s clear that a lot has broken right for the Knicks. Those five aforementioned teams all have a worse winning percentage than they did a year ago.

Health

Yes, defensive backbone Mitchell Robinson has missed 22 games due to a fractured right thumb and sprained right knee, but otherwise, the Knicks have been the picture of good health. Randle and valuable reserve Isaiah Hartenstein haven’t missed a game.





Julius Randle hasn’t missed a game yet this season for the Knicks. Getty Images

Brunson missed only four and RJ Barrett seven. Quickley, having by far the best season of his three-year career across the board, has played in 59 of the Knicks’ 60 contests.

Compare that to the Heat, who were without star Jimmy Butler for 15 games and Tyler Herro for 14, or the Raptors, who haven’t had the services of key players OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam for at least nine games apiece, or the Hawks, who’ve been without starting center Clint Capela and key cogs Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter for extended stretches.

Coaching

Thibodeau is smashing narratives, such as the idea that he doesn’t like to play young players. He benched veterans Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier for second-year guards Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes.

The 23-year-old Quickley is playing the most minutes of his career. Thibodeau also has started second-year center Jericho Sims with Robinson hurt. He has made adjustments, none more important than cutting his rotation down to nine on Dec. 4 to create better cohesion.

Since then, the Knicks are 23-14. Thibodeau has closed with different lineups, recently sitting struggling wing Barrett down the stretch of close games. The Knicks are tied for sixth in offensive rating at 115.7, in part because the coach made needed adjustments — like playing faster and pushing the pace early in the season — after finishing 23rd last year at 109.7.