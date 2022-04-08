Former Yankees slugger John Ellis dead at 73

John Ellis, who played with the Yankees from 1969-1972, died Tuesday at 73 after suffering a recurrence of cancer.

The first baseman and catcher, who was from New London, Conn., also played with the Indians and Rangers during his 13-year career that began in 1969 and ended in 1981. In his later life, Ellis was best known for his charitable works in the fight against cancer.

The Yankees, who were impressed with Ellis’ right-handed power bat, signed him as an undrafted free agent in 1969, and he was called up from the Bombers at age 20. He made an immediate impact in his first game on May 17, hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Angels into left-center field, the original “Death Valley” at the old Yankee Stadium.

“I remember when he hit his inside-the-park home run,” Ron Blomberg, Ellis’ teammate from 1969-72, told the Hartford Courant. “Being 6-3, weighing 225 pounds, being a linebacker [in high school] and being a moose, you could see him running. He was a great athlete. He always had tons of fans come in from New London and Mystic and Groton.

“He was the Connecticut brute. He was a great athlete, he was a great teammate, he was great because whenever we got into a fight on the field, he was the first one involved in it.”

Infielder John Ellis spent 13 years in the MLB, playing for the Yankees, Rangers and Indians. AP

Ellis, who was a Yankee from 1969-1973, played 883 games in the big leagues and had a career average of .262 with 69 homers and 391 RBIs. He was the backup for Thurman Munson and first baseman Ron Blomburg during his time in The Bronx.

After the 1972 season, Ellis was part of a trade that brought third baseman Graig Nettles, a key contributor to the 1977-1978 Yankees champion teams, to New York. In April 1973, after Blomberg became the first designated hitter in baseball history Ellis became the first DH for Cleveland.

Ellis, who had a successful career in real estate and was an avid fisherman after his baseball career, was diagnosed In 1986 with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a disease that also claimed the lives of his brother, sister and sister-in-law.

According to the Courant, Ellis often told the story of his lying in a hospital bed: “I said to God, ‘you let me live and I’ll help everybody I can.’”

Ellis beat the disease and, in 1987 with his wife Jane founded the Connecticut Sports Foundation against Cancer, now known as the Connecticut Cancer Foundation.

The CCF has raised more than $9 million or cancer research and to support families victimized by cancer, according to the Courant. The Ellis’ annual banquet, most recently at Mohegan Sun, has grown year after year and has drawn many baseball stars to speak, starting with Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford.