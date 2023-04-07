Former Yankee reliever Zack Britton on Mets’ radar

The Mets have stayed in touch on Zack Britton, but there’s a gap in talks.

Though his sinker looks good, the velocity of 91-92 mph is preventing them from offering more.

With questions about the rotation and the pitch clock, the Mets may have no choice but to bolster their bullpen depth. …

It’s nice MLB has insurance for teams who lose players in the WBC, but it seems unfair star closer Edwin Diaz’s salary still counts toward the Mets’ record $109 million luxury tax. …

Grayson Rodriguez looks like a star. Dan Duquette, the Orioles GM when they drafted him, explained: “Excellent size, body, control, velocity and good secondary pitches.” … If the Yankees seek to trade Gleyber Torres at any point, he’s making a case for decent value now. …

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol, a very good guy, showed frustration when he criticized Tyler O’Neill for not hustling after he was thrown out at home. O’Neill is working on his gait since leg injuries have dogged him. Rough start for the Cards. …

Logan O’Hoppe looks like he’s going to be a very good catcher for the Angels. … Gary Sanchez is in a good spot to get a chance with the Giants, who aren’t sold on Joey Bart (despite having a great name for the Bay Area). … The Reds look like they have a good one in lefty Nick Lodolo. …





Zack Britton Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Blue Jays’ attempt to extend star pitcher Alek Manoah consisted of brief talks that never went anywhere. It’s believed they never got close on Vlad Gerrero Jr. either. …

If the Pirates and Bryan Reynolds don’t get past the opt-out hurdle, it could become the first instance of a negotiation dying for that reason.

The $100 million, seven-year extension seemed like a decent compromise, and would be nice for the Pirates to show they can keep stars. Both sides compromised on the money.

But an opt-out isn’t an insignificant hurdle, as we saw what it did for Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Manny Machado and many others.

The Padres did check on Juan Soto regarding a possible extension in the winter. But those talks never got off the ground.

The Padres love Soto, and they’ve done a terrific job signing mega-stars, but this one will be tougher. Soto’s mother and biggest fan lives in the Dominican.

Plus, agent Scott Boras views Soto as among the greatest free agents ever, right there with Alex Rodriguez. Soto is also 24, six years younger than Machado and Bogaerts.