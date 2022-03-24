Former running back Mark Walton arrested for alleged armed robbery

Mark Walton, a former NFL running back, was arrested for an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Miami last month.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Walton and an accomplice pulled a gun on a person and demanded “everything”—eventually he made off with a Rolex after a confrontation. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Former NFL running back Mark Walton was arrested for alleged armed robbery. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

Walton was arrested and booked on Tuesday and held without bond on armed robbery charges.

Walton, 24, played for the Bengals in 2018 after being drafted in the fourth round out of the University of Miami and then for the Dolphins in 2019.

He was released by the Bengals after he was arrested three times, and then by the Dolphins after he was accused of attacking a woman who was pregnant with his child.

Last year, Walton was arrested after a confrontation at a Pizza Hut. Police said Walton drove to the Pizza Hut, frustrated that they canceled his order, and confronted an employee. Police said they found his cousin, who they said tried to de-escalate the situation, bleeding in the parking lot.