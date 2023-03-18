Former Rams DL A’Shawn Robinson meeting with Giants Monday

The Giants are set to meet with one of the NFL’s best remaining defensive free agents on Monday.

Former Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson will meet with Big Blue and discuss the potential of teaming with a unit that already includes Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Robinson, who most recently played with the Rams for the last three seasons, became a full-time starter on the team’s Super Bowl-winning roster in 2021.





A’Shawn Robinson (94) started at defensive tackle on the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team of 2021. Getty Images

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Alabama alum was ranked 83rd in NFL.com’s top 101 free agent rankings for this offseason.

Robinson made 42 tackles in 10 appearances last year before his season was cut short in late November due to a torn meniscus.

Robinson would help a Giants frontline on defense that allowed the sixth most rushing yards in the NFL last season, and were one of just three teams to allow over five yards per carry.

Pro Football Focus graded him with a 68.7 on run defense during the 2022 season and ranked him as their 11th-best interior defender (92nd overall in their top 100 free agents) available this off-season.

He turns 28 on March 21, was originally the 46th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and spent his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions.